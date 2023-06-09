Madhya Pradesh's Animal Husbandry, Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test On July 25

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has opened the application forms for the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) 2023 from June 9. Candidates who are interested in applying can do so online at https://esb.mp.gov.in/e_default. The deadline to submit the application forms is June 23 and candidates can make revisions to their applications until June 28.

The ADDET 2023 exam is scheduled for July 25. Talking about the application forms, the candidates will have to pay a Rs 400 application fee. It is Rs 200 for the reserved category candidates.

Here’s how you can apply

Start by clicking the “Online Form - Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) - 2023 Start From - 09/06/2023" link on the homepage.

A whole new page will appear on the screen.

Register and begin the application process.

Upload all necessary paperwork.

Payment of the application fee

Now you can submit the form and print it if you want it for future reference.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have completed their Class 12 or 10+2 board exams with science subjects like zoology, mathematics, or agriculture are eligible to apply for MPPEB ADDET 2023. As on December 31, 2023, the lower age limit is 17 years and the highest age limit is 28 years.

The number of possible course-wise seats for admission in various Animal Husbandry Diploma (Finance/Private) and Dairy Technology Diploma (Private) colleges will tentatively be as follows (Table 1):-

1. Animal Husbandry Diploma, Jabalpur 100

2. Animal Husbandry Diploma, Mhow 100

3. Animal Husbandry Diploma, Riva 100

4. Animal Husbandry Diploma, Bhopal 100

5. Animal Husbandry Diploma, Muraina 100

Animal Husbandry Diploma College (Private)

1. Maina Devi Memorial Animal Habi Daloma High School, Jhansi Road, Sathol, Walayar - 100

2. Shri Ramnath Singh Animal Husbandry Diploma College, Gourami, Bhad - 100

3. Oxford International Animal Husbandry Diploma College, Hatod Road, Indore - 100

4. Sendhwa Animal Husbandry Diploma College Barwani - 100