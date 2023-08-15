Trends :CTET Admit CardUnacademyGSEB HSC Supplementary Gurugram SchoolsAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » MAH CET 3-year LLB CAP 2023 Round One Merit List Declared At llb3cap23.mahacet.org

MAH CET 3-year LLB CAP 2023 Round One Merit List Declared At llb3cap23.mahacet.org

A total of 9,662 applications were denied, including 135 that were finally incomplete, 3,763 that were incomplete, 1,865 that were without options, and 3,899 that had discrepancies in qualification-related documentation

Advertisement

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 17:59 IST

Maharashtra, India

On August 17, the results of the first round of seat allocation will be made declared (Representative Image)
On August 17, the results of the first round of seat allocation will be made declared (Representative Image)

The Maharashtra state Common Entrance Test cell issued the merit list for the first round of MAH 3-year LLB counselling 2023. On the official website, llb3cap23.mahacet.org, candidates who enrolled for the Common Admission Process (CAP) round 1 can view the merit list. For applicants in the Maharashtra, non-Maharashtra, and ex-serviceman categories, the CET cell announced the merit list.

The list of candidates who weren’t taken into account for the final merit list has been revealed along with the explanations. The state merit number, CAP form number, candidate’s name, gender, date of birth, category, previous category, kind of candidacy, minority information, physically disabled status, ex-servicemen, orphan, CET marks, PG%, UG%, HSC%, SSC%, remarks, and eligibility for open are all included in the final merit list PDF.

A total of 9,662 applications were denied, including 135 that were finally incomplete, 3,763 that were incomplete, 1,865 that were without options, and 3,899 that had discrepancies in qualification-related documentation. The CET cell instructed applicants to carefully review the notices and make corrections in the second round. The candidate’s information does not match the provided documents.

Advertisement

In the official communique, the authority said the during the examination of the application forms, it was found that candidates have not taken ‘upload documents’ section seriously. The notice further said that candidates have posted inappropriate documents in unwanted locations and others have made a mockery of the application process. At the degree marks memo place, some candidates have supplied a layout plan. Aadhar card was uploaded even though it wasn’t requested. It is a violation of the Honorable Supreme Court’s Aadhar Card directives, the cell concluded.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • On August 17, the results of the first round of seat allocation will be made declared. Candidates must report to the designated colleges between August 17 and August 22.

    More than 140 law colleges and institutions are taking part in the MAH CET counselling this year. They are offering courses such as BBA LLB, BCom LLB, BA LLB, and three-year LLB. Admission to all of these programmes will be based on merit and preference. In addition, these colleges will offer around 16,000 seats in 3-year LLB courses.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sheen KachrooSheen Kachroo extensively covers education and careers with News18. She loves tr...Read More

    first published: August 15, 2023, 17:59 IST
    last updated: August 15, 2023, 17:59 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App