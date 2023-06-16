MAH CET Counselling 2023 Registration Begins for LLB Programmes, Steps to Apply

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has started the registration process for the MAH CET counselling 2023 for LLB (Bachelor of Laws) programmes. Students can now register for the LLB 5-year Centralised Admission Process (CAP) by June 22. However, candidates belonging to the NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS and CIWGC categories have the flexibility to apply until June 30. Students can register on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH CET law 2023 score will be considered for admission through the CAP, which serves as the final stage of the admission process. This step streamlines the selection procedure for prospective candidates.

For students pursuing the 3-year LLB course, the counselling process is scheduled to begin on June 18. The e-verification team will undertake e-scrutiny of uploaded papers and filled-out application forms from June 15 to June 25. However, NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS and CIWGC candidates have an extended deadline until July 17 for document scrutiny. The first alphabetical list of eligible candidates will be released on June 26.

MAH CET Counselling Registration 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1 - Go to the official website of Maharashtra CET LLB, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2 - Click on MAH LLB New Candidate Registration.

Step 3 - Enter the MAH-L.L.B.-5Yrs CET-2023 registration number and roll number

Step 4 - Proceed to fill in the required details and upload the necessary documents.

Step 5 - Cross-check the information and submit.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for Law serves as the gateway for admission to law courses, including LL.B (3 years) and LL.B (Integrated-5 years). The MH CET 3-year LLB entrance exam was conducted on May 2 and 3, while the MH CET 5-year LLB exam took place on April 20. Each exam consisted of 150 objective-type questions covering various subjects such as legal aptitude, general knowledge, logical reasoning, and English.