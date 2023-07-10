MAH CET LLB 2023 Releases Round 1 Final Merit List At llb5cap23.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the round one final merit list. Candidates who applied for the counselling can check the merit list at llb5cap23.mahacet.org. Candidates can report to the designated college and apply for admission for Round 1 from July 10 to July 14, 2023, after the allocation of the round 1 list is issued on July 10, 2023. On July 15, 2023, colleges will upload the accepted individuals on the portal. Unregistered CET qualified applicants may register for Round III and Institutional level rounds from July 7 through July 28, 2023.

MAH CET LLB 2023 Merit List: How to check

Advertisement

Step 1- Visit the official website llb5cap23.mahacet.org.

Step 2- On the homepage, under latest announcement sections click on the final revised round one merit list 2023.

Step 3- A pdf file will open and candidates can check the list.

Step 4- It is advised to the candidates to download the list for future references.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for Law serves as the gateway for admission to law courses, including LL.B (3 years) and LL.B (Integrated-5 years). The MH CET 3-year LLB entrance exam was conducted on May 2 and 3, while the MH CET 5-year LLB exam took place on April 20. Each exam consisted of 150 objective-type questions covering various subjects such as legal aptitude, general knowledge, logical reasoning, and English.