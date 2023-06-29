MAH MBA 2023 Begins Registration Process For Admissions At mba2023.mahacet.org.in

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has begun the admission process for MBA. Interested students can register themselves at the official portal for MBA and MMS courses at mba2023.mahacet.org.in. The registration process for MBA and MMS courses will end on July 7, 2023. The document verification and confirmation process for admission has begun and end on July 8, 2023. Further according to the information bulletin, candidates who registered after July 7, 2023 will be considered only for Non CAP Seats.

MAH MBA 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1- Visit the official website, mba2023.mahacet.org.in

Step 2- On the homepage, navigate towards latest announcements section and look for new registration for MBA and MMS courses.

Step 3- Select the link and register yourself.

Step 4- Create your account and fill the application form.

Step 5- Upload the documents and re- verify the information filled on the online form.

Step 6- Submit the form and complete the process by giving non- refundable transaction amount.

Step 7- Download the confirmation page and candidates can also keep a hard copy for future references.

There are no registration or admission fees due from candidates who have registered for MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2023. However, other applicants who have acquired a score in CAT, CMAT, XAT, ATMA, MAT, or GMAT that is valid for admission in the academic year 2023–23 and have not registered for MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2023 are required to pay fees.