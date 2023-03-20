MAH MBA, MMS CET Admit Card Released at mbacet2023.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the admit cards for MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2023 Examination 2023. The online registration portal for both programs was opened on February 23. The last date to fill in the application was March 4, which was further extended to March 11. The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) for MBA and MMS is set to be held on March 25 and March 26.

Candidates must carry their hall tickets along with their valid identity proof. According to the State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra, a Learning driver’s licence and ration card would not be considered valid identity proof for the examination. PAN card / Voter ID / Passport and other alternate identification documents will be deemed valid ID proof for the examination. Candidates can download the admit card from mbacet2023.mahacet.org.

MAH MBA 2023 Admit card: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the website of the Maharashtra Common Entrance test

Step 2: Enter the application number, date of birth and security pin

Step 3: Click on submit

Step 4: Save your admit card on the device

Identity verification will be done according to the documents priorly submitted, the attendance list, and the admit card. If the identity of the candidate is in doubt, then the candidate may not be allowed to appear for the examination as per the Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra.

The MAH CET exam duration will be 2.5 hours for which candidates have to report approximately 4 hours early for the document verification. Late candidates will not be permitted to sit for the examination.

The syllabus of the exam is divided into four parts i.e. Abstract and Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension. The examination paper will contain a set of 200 questions of one mark each, which will carry no negative markings. The test will be conducted online with MCQ pattern-based questions.

The visually impaired candidates and the ones whose speed is adversely affected permanently due to any disability can use their scribes at their cost for the online examination as per the conducting body for this test. Scribes can be from any academic stream. Malicious behaviour by the scribe such as helping the candidate in answering will immediately result in the cancellation of the candidature.

MAH CET MBA/MMS 2023 is the admission test for the first years to get the full-time Post Graduation Degree in management courses in various institutes of Maharashtra. Admissions will be done based on CET scores.

