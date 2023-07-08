MAH MBA/ MMS Counselling 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till July 14

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended MAH MBA/MMS 2023 Counselling registration deadline till July 14, 2023. Candidates who cleared the entrance test can register themselves for the counselling process on the official website of MAHACET — mba2023.mahacet.org.in.

Earlier the last date to apply was till July 7, 2023 and the online document verification process was supposed to conclude on July 8 but the deadline has been extended till 5 pm of July 14 and 5 pm of July 15, respectively. Applications confirmed by Scrutiny Center after July 15, 2023 shall be considered only for Non-CAP Seats.

MAH MBA/ MMS Counselling 2023: How to Register

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website— mba2023.mahacet.org.in

Step 2: Click on the new registration tab given on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in your details such as name, email id, mobile number and more

Step 4: Once registered, login using your application id and password

Step 5: Fill the application and upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Save, submit, and pay the fees

Step 7: Download the application form for future reference

The application fees is Rs 1000 for general category candidates for Maharashtra state, Rs 800 for reserve category candidates including SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS and PwD and Rs 5000 for NRI, OCI, PIO, FN candidates. The fees is non-refundable and have to be paid only through online mode.