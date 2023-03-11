MAH MCA CET 2023 Registration Ends Today, Check Steps To Apply

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MAH CET) will close the registration for the Masters of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (MCA CET) 2023 today, March 11, without a late fee. Earlier, the registration process for the MCA CET was supposed to conclude on March 9 but was later extended for another two days. Interested candidates can apply online for the MCA CET 2023 on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

MAH MCA CET 2023: Documents Required

To complete the registration process, candidates are required to submit a caste certificate, economically weaker section (EWS) certificate, caste validity certificate, non-creamy layer (NCL) certificate, and PwD certificate if applicable.

MAH MCA CET 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Students applying for the Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test should have passed BCA or BSc (Computer Science) or BSc (IT) or BE (CSE) or BTech (CSE) or BE (IT) or BTech (IT) or an equivalent degree from a recognised institute/university with least 50 per cent marks in aggregate.

MAH MCA CET 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at mcacet2023.mahacet.org

Step 2: Go to ‘New Registration’ link and click on it. Then register yourself.

Step 3: On the new page, fill up the form, upload all the documents

Step 4: Pay the application fee and submit the form as instructed.

Step 5: Save and download a copy of the MCA CET 2023

Step 6: Take a printout of the page for future reference.

MAH MCA CET 2023: Examination Fee

General category candidates will pay an examination fee of Rs 1,000. Whereas, the reserved category candidates will pay Rs 800.

The MAH MCA CET 2023 entrance exam will be conducted on March 25 and March 26. The entrance test will be held online for a duration of 90 minutes. It is important to note that a detailed exam timetable will be shared on the home page of the respective course in due course of time. The MCA CET 2023 exam is being held for candidates seeking admission to the Master of Computer Applications programme for the academic year 2023- 24 within and outside the state.

