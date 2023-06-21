Maha: Case Registered Against School Owner for `making' Tribal Girl Students Dance for Tourists

A case has been registered against the owner of a private school in Maharashtra’s Nashik district for allegedly forcing girl students, including some students from tribal communities, dance in front of tourists. The incidents allegedly took place at the English-medium school run by Sarvahara Parivartan Kendra at Pahine village in Trimbakeshwar taluka between May 31 and June 14.

No arrest has been made in the case yet. A team from the state tribal commissioner’s office visited the school on Tuesday and started an inquiry, officials said. The school has a hostel attached to it. The owner of the institute also runs a resort, an official of Wadhiware police station said. As per the complaint lodged by one of the parents, his 13-year-old daughter who studies in Class 7 called him on June 14 and told him that she and some of her friends were asked to dance for tourists visiting the resort. If they refused, a woman teacher beat them with a stick, the girl told her father.