Maha: Teen Dies by Suicide After Being Reprimanded for Failing in Exam

Pushkar Ratan Gajbhiye had failed in the Class 9 examination and was reprimanded by his father

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 11:10 IST

Nagpur, India

Upset about the scolding, the boy hanged himself from the ceiling fan with a scarf (Representational Image/@ANI)

A 14-year-old boy died by suicide after he was allegedly reprimanded by his father for failing in an examination in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in New Indora area under Jaripatka police station on Saturday, an official said.

Pushkar Ratan Gajbhiye had failed in the Class 9 examination and was reprimanded by his father, he said.

Upset about the scolding, the boy hanged himself from the ceiling fan with a scarf, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest Education News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

