Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: MSBSHSE 10th Result Declared; Check Results At mahahahsscboard.in

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 11:53 IST
Maharashtra, India
This year, 93.83 percent students passed the examination. Out from the total, girls pass percentage is 95.87%. Girls performed better than boys this year as well. A total of 96.94% passed the Maharashtra SSC exam in 2022
Konkan district has recorded the highest pass percentage of 98.11 percent in Maharashtra 10th result 2023. Nagpur recorded the lowest.
A total of 96.94% passed the Maharashtra SSC exam in 2022. In 2021, the Maharashtra board was forced to cancel the physical examination for Class 10 due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were awarded marks based on their performance in Class 9 and internal exams in Class 10. A total of 99.95 per cent of students cleared the Class 10 examination and got promoted to the next class. This was one of the highest passing percentage in the last few years. In 2020, the pass percentage was 95.30%, in 2019, it was 77.10% and in 2018, it was 89.41%.
The online result will be considered as the provisional marksheet and the final marksheets will be released by MSBSHSE in due course of time likely in a few weeks. The marksheets will be distributed to schools. Students will then be able to collect their marksheets from their respective schools.
— mahahsscboard.in
— News18.com
Students need to download their marksheets and then ensure it is error-free. To do so, students need to check the following and in case of any discrepancy, report to the school or the MSBSHSE authorities immediately. They must check their name and spelling, school name, exam centre name, marks totaling, grades, percentage calculation, spellings and pass/ fail status.
Step 1: Open a fresh message box on your mobile phone
Step 2: Type MH (Exam Name) (Roll number)
Step 3: Send it to 57766
Step 4: You will receive your result via an SMS, once declared
A private college in Maharashtra was probed for allegedly leaking the HSC Maths paper and also compromising the chemistry and physics question papers to help its students score higher marks, a Mumbai crime branch official said earlier. The alleged malpractice came to light after Mumbai police scrutinised the WhatsApp messages of a few students of Ahmednagar-based Matoshri Bhagubai Bambare Agriculture and Science College and questioned its principal and a few teachers arrested in the Maths paper case, the official added.
Students who are not happy with their marks can apply for recounting or verification of marks. Students will have to submit self-attested copies of their mark sheets online on the MSBSHSE portal.
Konkan - 99.27%
Kolhapur - 98.50%
Latur - 97.27%
Nagpur - 97%
Pune - 96.96%
Mumbai - 96.94%
Amravati - 96.81%
Aurangabad - 96.33%
Nashik - 95.90%
Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone
Step 2: Type MH (Exam Name) (Roll number)
Step 3: Send it to 57766
Step 4: You will receive your result via an SMS
A total of 16,38,964 students had registered for the Maharashtra SSC exam 2022 which included 8,89,505 male and 7,49,458 female students.
Konkan division recorded the highest pass percentage with 99.27% last year while Nashik division recorded the lowest pass percentage with 95.9%. There are nine divisions in total — Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, Konkan.
As many as 12,210 schools scored 100% pass percentage while 29 schools recorded 0% pass percentage in 2022.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 today (June 2) at 11 am. Applicants from Maharashtra Board can check their scores from 1 pm onwards. To check scores, students from MSBSHSE will have to visit the official websites of the Maharashtra board, at mahresult.nic.in, or mahahsscboard.in.
A total of 15,77,256 students registered to take the SSC exam this year. 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls out of all the people that showed up for the exam. The board exams took place from March 2 to March 25. A student needs to receive a minimum of 33 marks in every subject to pass the MSBSHSE SSC exams. The Maharashtra state board does not release the identities of the toppers, in contrast to numerous other states. For the academic year 2023–2024, students who successfully complete the Maharashtra SSC exams are eligible to apply for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions.
On May 25, the Maharashtra Board released the HSC or class 12th results, with a 91.25 percent pass rate. In Maharashtra, a total of 15,68,977 students took the class 10th board exams last year, and 96.94% of them passed with a passing grade. Boys passed at a rate of 96.06%, while girls passed at a rate of 97.06%. Last year, on June 17, the Maharashtra Board’s Class 10th results were made public. SSC exams for the year 2022 were administered from March 15 to April 4. Up to 99.95% of students passed the class 10 exam in 2021. 95.30% of students in 2020 successfully completed the assessment.
Students must check their mark sheets twice after receiving the results and downloading them from the internet. Students must notify their respective schools or the MSBSHSE if there are any inconsistencies. Cross-checking their name, spelling, school, exam centre, total, grade, and pass/fail status is required.