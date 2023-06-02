Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: MSBSHSE 10th Result Declared; Check Results At mahahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 today (June 2) at 11 am. Applicants from Maharashtra Board can check their scores from 1 pm onwards. To check scores, students from MSBSHSE will have to visit the official websites of the Maharashtra board, at mahresult.nic.in, or mahahsscboard.in.

A total of 15,77,256 students registered to take the SSC exam this year. 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls out of all the people that showed up for the exam. The board exams took place from March 2 to March 25. A student needs to receive a minimum of 33 marks in every subject to pass the MSBSHSE SSC exams. The Maharashtra state board does not release the identities of the toppers, in contrast to numerous other states. For the academic year 2023–2024, students who successfully complete the Maharashtra SSC exams are eligible to apply for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions.

On May 25, the Maharashtra Board released the HSC or class 12th results, with a 91.25 percent pass rate. In Maharashtra, a total of 15,68,977 students took the class 10th board exams last year, and 96.94% of them passed with a passing grade. Boys passed at a rate of 96.06%, while girls passed at a rate of 97.06%. Last year, on June 17, the Maharashtra Board’s Class 10th results were made public. SSC exams for the year 2022 were administered from March 15 to April 4. Up to 99.95% of students passed the class 10 exam in 2021. 95.30% of students in 2020 successfully completed the assessment.

Students must check their mark sheets twice after receiving the results and downloading them from the internet. Students must notify their respective schools or the MSBSHSE if there are any inconsistencies. Cross-checking their name, spelling, school, exam centre, total, grade, and pass/fail status is required.