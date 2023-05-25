Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2023: How to Check Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the State HSC or Class 12 Result 2023 on Thursday, May 25. The Maharashtra board will release the Higher Secondary Education result 2023 at 2 pm through a press conference. While, the digital marksheets will only be available on the main site of MSBSHSE from 2 pm onwards. Students will be able to access their scores from the official website at mahahsscboard.in, once the Maharashtra 12th result is declared. The Class 12 result will also be made available on hscresult.mkcl.org, mahresult.nic.in and hsc.mahresults.org.in.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Live Updates

This year, a total of 14,57,221 candidates had registered for the Maharashtra Class 12 exams. Out of which, 7,92,780 are boys and 6,64,441 are girls. The Maharashtra 12th board exam was conducted from February 21 to March 21. The HCS marksheet will mention details such as Name, Seat number, Subjects, Subject code, Subject-wise marks Maximum marks, Qualifying status and Total marks obtained.

Maharashtra 12th Board Result 2023: Check To Check Online

Step 1: Log on to the official site at mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: Click on the link provided for Maharashtra HSC/12th result 2023, once it is activated.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the required credentials like Roll Number and click on the submit.

Step 5: The Maharashtra 12th result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check, save and download the Maharashtra Class 12 result.

Step 7: Take a printout of the scores for future reference.

Maharashtra 12th Board Result 2023: Check Via SMS

If the official websites are taking time to load, students can check their HSC result 2023 via SMS. Check the steps below:

-Go to your inbox and type an SMS in the format: MHHSCSEAT NO.

-Then send the message to 57766.

-The Maharashtra HSC/12th result will be sent on the same number.

Maharashtra 12th Board Result 2023: Check Via Digilocker

1.Go to the DigiLocker App and enter by using your Username and Password.

2.Link your Aadhaar Card Number to register (if required).

3.Look for the ‘Result’ Section. Then select ‘Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education’ link from the dropdown option.

4.Enter the Roll Number and other details on the provided space.

5.Click on download. The Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2023 will appear on the screen.