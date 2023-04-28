Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2023 Likely by May? Here's What We Know

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune is expected to announce the results for SSC (class 10) and HSC (class 12) in over a month’s time. The date of the Maharashtra board result 2023 is yet to be officially confirmed. However, media reports indicate that it will probably be released in June by the board. Past trends suggest that the Maharashtra board usually releases the results between the month of June and July.

Once released, students who have appeared for the examinations may check their results on the board’s official websites— mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in. This year, the Maharashtra SSC exams took place from March 2 to March 25 whereas HSC exams were conducted between February 21 and March 21.

Meanwhile, the board has announced that students who attempted the erroneous questions in the English paper of HSC exams will be allotted six marks. Due to a printing mistake in the class 12 English paper, the Maharashtra board will be awarding 6 marks to all students who attempted the questions.

“With 2 marks each for three questions, a total of 6 marks will be allotted to students who fall in one of the three categories — those who have mentioned ‘poetry section 2′ in the answer sheets, those who have solved any other question from the same section and lastly those who may have only written the number of questions (A3, A4, and A5) which had errors," an official notice states.

In 2022, the Maharashtra board recorded a total pass percentage of 96.94 per cent in class 10 exams. Out of the 15.68 lakh students who appeared in the SSC examination last year, a total of 15.21 lakh cleared the exams. In the HSC exams 2022, a total of 14,39,731 students appeared for the exam out of which as many as 13,56,604 managed to pass the exam. The pass percentage was 94.22 per cent.

