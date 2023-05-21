Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: MSBSHSE HSC Results Likely by May 31, SSC in June

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to announce class 12th results 2023 on May 31. Meanwhile, local reports said that Maharashtra Board may release the class 10th board examination results 2023 in the first week of June. The date of the Maharashtra board class 10th and 12th results 2023 is yet to be officially confirmed. Past trends suggest that the Maharashtra board usually releases the results between the month of June and July.

Once released, Maharashtra Board students who have appeared for the examinations can check their results from the board’s official websites— mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in. This year, the Maharashtra HSC exams were conducted between February 21 and March 21.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra board English paper featured some questions in which errors were found. MSBSHSE announced that students who attempted the erroneous questions in the English paper of HSC exams will be allotted six marks. Due to a printing mistake in class 12 English paper, the Maharashtra board will be awarding 6 marks to all students who attempted the questions.

“With 2 marks each for three questions, a total of 6 marks will be allotted to students who fall in one of the three categories — those who have mentioned ‘poetry section 2′ in the answer sheets, those who have solved any other question from the same section and lastly those who may have only written the number of questions (A3, A4, and A5) which had errors," the official notice said.

In 2022, the Maharashtra board recorded a total pass percentage of 96.94 per cent in class 10 exams. Out of the 15.68 lakh students who appeared in the SSC examination last year, a total of 15.21 lakh cleared the exams. While in the HSC exams 2022, a total of 14,39,731 students appeared for the exam out of which as many as 13,56,604 managed to pass the exam. The pass percentage was 94.22 per cent.