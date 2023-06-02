Maharashtra Board SSC Results 2023 To Be Declared Today, Check Passing Marks

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is gearing up to announce the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2023 today at 11 AM. The results will be made available on the official websites, mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in at 1 PM. Students will be able to check their Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2023 by entering their Roll Numbers in the result portal provided on these websites.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live Updates

Students would require their Maharashtra SSC hall ticket to check their grades online. The roll number and date of birth on the hall ticket, as well as the Maharashtra Board record, would be the fundamental credentials required for checking marks. Students will not be able to get their grades unless these details are provided.

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023: Passing Marks

According to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), the minimum passing percentage is set at 35 per cent. This criterion applies to both the theory and practical papers of the examination, encompassing the overall performance of the students.

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023: Supplementary Exams

To provide students with an opportunity to clear their papers and avoid wasting an entire academic year, the MSBSHSE conducts supplementary exams. This initiative benefits students who were unable to pass certain subjects on their first attempt. In order to appear for the supplementary exams, students need to complete the application process by submitting a prescribed form before the specified last date. The tentative schedule for the supplementary exams is expected to take place in July 2023.

The Maharashtra SSC examinations 2023 were held from March 2 to 25 for approximately 15 lakh students. The online result will be regarded as the preliminary mark sheet, and the final mark sheets will be provided by MSBSHSE in due course, most likely within a couple of weeks. The original mark sheets will be handed to the schools and students will then be able to pick them up from their respective schools.

Last year, the overall pass rate for Maharashtra SSC students was 96.94%.

There were 16,38,964 students enrolled for the Maharashtra SSC examination 2022, with 8,89,505 male students and 7,49,458 female students.