Maharashtra Board SSC Results Expected To Be Out In June? Here's What We Know

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will shortly release the Maharashtra SSC or class 10 results for the year 2023. However, no formal confirmation of the date and time of the release of the class 10 results has been made by MSBSHSE yet. Media reports and past trends indicate that the results could be released in June.

Students in Maharashtra are eagerly awaiting their SSC results in order to begin applying for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions. Those who appeared for the SSC exam 2023 will be able to check their results after they are issued on the official websites — mahahsscboard.in, msbshse.co.in, and mahresult.nic.in.

Students must enter their exam roll number and any additional credentials listed on their hall tickets in order to check their results. As a result, having the SSC class 10 hall ticket readily accessible is important.

Students needed to get at least 35 per cent in each of the subjects in addition to an overall average to pass the Maharashtra Board SSC Exams, which were administered from March 2 to March 25. Those who do not get the required minimum score will be mandated to take the supplementary test. Students who fail the tests on the second try will not be permitted to advance to their FYJC or class 11.

In the event that they are unhappy with their results, students have the opportunity to apply online for a re-evaluation of their answer sheets. It is critical to understand that there will be fees associated with applying for the re-evaluation procedure. The online application procedure for re-evaluation will commence after the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 is made public.

Meanwhile, MSBSHSE released the Class 12th 2023 results on May 25, and 91.25 per cent of students passed the board exam. This year, 14,57,221 students enrolled for the Maharashtra Class 12 examinations. Boys passed the exam at a rate of 89.14 per cent, while girls passed at a rate of 93.73 per cent.