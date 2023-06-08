Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2023 Schedule Released, to Start From July 18

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examinations (MSBSHSE) has announced the official schedule for SSC or class 10 supplementary exams. The SSC supplementary exam timetable can be checked at mahahsscboard.in. According to the timetable, the Class 10 examinations will be conducted between July 18 and August 1.

The tests will be held in two shifts, with the first starting at 11 am. and ending at either 2 pm or 1 pm. The second shift will run from 3 pm to 6 pm on July 18 and from 3 pm to 5 pm on August 1.

The first language paper will be held on July 18 for Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Sindhi, Bengali, and Punjabi. German or French papers will be conducted in the second shift. The language papers will also be included in the SSC exams.

Along with the Maharashtra Class 10 supplementary schedule, MSBSHSE has released the state board HSC or Class 12 supplementary dates as well. Both the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exams will be held in July and August of 2023.

As per the schedule, the supplementary test for HSC will be held from July 18 to August 10, this year. Class 12 exams, like SSC, will be conducted in two shifts, with the first from 11 am to 2 pm and the second from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exam 2023 date sheet:

