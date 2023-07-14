Trends :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Maharashtra Civic Schools in Aurangabad to Show Live Telecast of Chandrayaan-3 Launch

The students will be shown the live telecast of the Chandrayaan-3 launch to create interest in science, said an official from the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 12:28 IST

Maharashtra, India

During the launch, the students will also be given complete information about Chandrayaan-3 launching through experts, the official said (Representative image)
During the launch, the students will also be given complete information about Chandrayaan-3 launching through experts, the official said (Representative image)

Students from civic schools in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad will get to see the live telecast of the launch of the country’s third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, on Friday (July 14), officials have said. The students will be shown the live telecast of the Chandrayaan-3 launch to create interest in science, said an official from the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited.

    • Announcing the countdown for the lunar expedition, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday said in a social media post, LVM3M4-CHANDRAYAAN-3 MISSION: The countdown leading to the launch today (Friday- July 14) at 14.35 hrs has commenced.

    During the launch, the students will also be given complete information about Chandrayaan-3 launching through experts, the official said. Today’s launch follows the 2019 Chandrayaan-2 mission where space scientists are aiming for a soft landing on the surface of the moon. A successful mission would see India enter an elite club of nations achieving such a feat, the others being the US, China, and the former Soviet Union.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 14, 2023, 12:19 IST
    last updated: July 14, 2023, 12:28 IST
