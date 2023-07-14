Maharashtra Civic Schools in Aurangabad to Show Live Telecast of Chandrayaan-3 Launch

Students from civic schools in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad will get to see the live telecast of the launch of the country’s third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, on Friday (July 14), officials have said. The students will be shown the live telecast of the Chandrayaan-3 launch to create interest in science, said an official from the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited.

Kriti Sanon & Her Trainer Attempt The 'Hanging Core Challenge'; Know How You Too Can Ace It

Announcing the countdown for the lunar expedition, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday said in a social media post, LVM3M4-CHANDRAYAAN-3 MISSION: The countdown leading to the launch today (Friday- July 14) at 14.35 hrs has commenced.

During the launch, the students will also be given complete information about Chandrayaan-3 launching through experts, the official said. Today’s launch follows the 2019 Chandrayaan-2 mission where space scientists are aiming for a soft landing on the surface of the moon. A successful mission would see India enter an elite club of nations achieving such a feat, the others being the US, China, and the former Soviet Union.