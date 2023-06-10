Maharashtra Forest Guard Recruitment 2023: Dates To Qualification, All You Need To Know

The Maharashtra Forest Department issued a job advertisement for Lekhpal/Accountant (Group C), Surveyor, Higher Grade Stenographer (Group B), Jr. Engineer Civil (Gr. B), Lower Grade Stenographer (Group B), Senior Statistical Assistant (Group C), and Junior Statistical Assistant (Group C).

Registration will start on June 10, 2023. The posts are open to Class 10, 12 pass and graduates and post-graduates.

Maharashtra Forest Guard Notification 2023

Accountant https://mahaforest.gov.in/writereaddata/fckimagefile/Accountant_2.pdf

Surveyor https://mahaforest.gov.in/writereaddata/fckimagefile/Surveyor_1.pdf

Forest Guar- https://mahaforest.gov.in/writereaddata/fckimagefile/Forest%20Guard_1.pdf

Steno (HG), Steno (LG), Jr.Engg., Sr. Forest Sta., Jr. Forest Sta.

https://mahaforest.gov.in/writereaddata/fckimagefile/steno.pdf

Here are the important dates

Online registration begins: June 10, 2023

Last date to apply: June 30, 2023

Details about Maharashtra Forest Guard Vacancy 2023

Accountant - 129 posts

Surveyor - 86 posts

Forest Guard - 2138 posts

Stenographer (HG) - 13 posts

Stenographer (LG) - 23 posts

Junior Engineer (Civil) - 8 posts

Senior Statistical Assistant (Group C) – 5 Posts

Junior Statistical Assistant (Group C) – 15 Posts

Here are the eligibility criteria for Maharashtra Forest Guard 2023:

Forest Guard - Candidate must be class 10/12th pass

Lekhpal / Accountant (Group C): The candidate must have graduated from a recognised university and know the Marathi language.

Surveyor: The candidate must be a class 12 pass and have a survey training course certificate from a recognised institution and knowledge of the Marathi language.

Higher Grade Stenographer (Group B): The candidate must have passed the Certificate Examination in Secondary Schools, have Proficiency in shorthand speed of at least 120 words per word, Knowing the Marathi Language.

Lower Grade Stenographer (Group B): Candidate must have passed Certificate Examination in Secondary Schools, Proficiency in shorthand speed of at least 100 words per word, Knowing the Marathi Language.

Jr. Engineer Civil (Gr. B): Candidates must have a Diploma in Civil Engineering and knowledge of the Marathi Language.