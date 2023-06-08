Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2023: All You Need to Know About Class 11 Admissions

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2023: The submission of preferences for CAP seats will remain open from June 8 to June 12, and can be completed on the official website, 11thadmission.org.in

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 12:35 IST

Maharashtra, India

The publication of the part 1 merit list, containing the names of filled and verified students, is scheduled for June 13 (Representative image)
The Maharashtra FYJC Admission process for Class 11th has begun. Students who have completed their registration for FYJC Admissions can now proceed to submit their preferences for CAP seats in part 2 of CAP regular round 1. The submission of preferences for CAP seats will remain open from June 8 to June 12, and can be completed on the official website, 11thadmission.org.in.

The publication of the part 1 merit list, containing the names of filled and verified students, is scheduled for June 13, starting at 10 AM. From June 13 onwards, students will have the opportunity to raise objections or request corrections until June 15 at 6 PM.

Moreover, the CAP and quota rounds are scheduled to commence on June 19, 2023. There will be three regular CAP rounds, one special CAP round, and one round specifically for ATKT (Allowed to Keep Terms) students. It is important to note that quota students are also eligible to apply for CAP seats at the same time.

The registration period for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) took place from May 25, 2023, to June 7, 2023. However, candidates seeking admission under management, in-house, and minority quotas have an extended opportunity to register from June 8 to June 13, 2023.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2023: Eligibility criteria

— Completion of the Class 10 exam or its equivalent with English as one of the subjects and a minimum of five subjects.

— Eligibility extends to students from CBSE, NIOS, ICSE, and MSBSHSE boards.

    • — Students from the MSBSHSE board who have failed in a maximum of two subjects in the 10th grade may be eligible for ATKT (Allowed to Keep Terms) at the end of the FYJC admission process.

    “The online admission process for Class 11, in the defined five online admission areas Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad districts, Pune and Pimpari-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas along with Nagpur, Amravati, and Nashik Municipal Corporations. Admissions are applicable to all recognized Junior Colleges affiliated with the Maharashtra State Board. It is important to note that it is mandatory for all to participate in the online admission process, as all admissions will be done through the online process only," reads the official notification.

    first published: June 08, 2023, 12:32 IST
    last updated: June 08, 2023, 12:35 IST
