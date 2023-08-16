Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2023: Special Round 4 Registration Begins Tomorrow

The registration window for the special round 4 of Maharashtra’s Centralised Admission procedure (CAP) for First Year Junior College (FYJC) will commence tomorrow, August 17. Candidates will be eligible to sign up for FYJC special round 4 admissions via the official website- 11thadmission.org.in. Students can get their documents validated and wrap up the application process for enrolment at their assigned college until August 23, according to the timetable issued by the board. Additionally, during this particular period, applicants can alter their selection of colleges.

In contrast to the normal rounds, students who do not enrol in the designated college in the special round will not be barred from participating in subsequent rounds. Students from all categories will be allowed to apply for the available seats at minority colleges this time around.

A registration fee of Rs 125 must be paid by applicants for round 4 of admission in 2023. Payment options for the registration fee include debit or credit cards, internet banking, and CSC centres.

FYJC Special Round 4 Admissions 2023: Schedule

New Registration, fill/edit application form and document verification –August 17 to August 23

Data processing for CAP allotment– August 24 to August 25

Publishing of Allocation – August 26

Admission confirmation for CAP – August 26 to August 31

FYJC Special Round 4 Admissions 2023: Documents required

Candidates who are applying for FYJC round 4 admissions are required to submit the documents listed below at the time of admission.

–– Aadhar Card

–– Domicile Certificate

–– SSC Certificate

–– Marksheets

–– Mobile Number

–– EWS Certificate

–– Category Certificate

–– PwD Certificate