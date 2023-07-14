Trends :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Maharashtra Govt Determined to Offer Higher Education in Marathi, Says Kesarkar

Maharashtra Govt Determined to Offer Higher Education in Marathi, Says Kesarkar

The government has started engineering courses in Marathi this year and will extend it to medical education from next year, he said

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 14:21 IST

Maharashtra, India

Most countries impart education in their native language, which is the right approach, Kesarkar said (Representative image)
Most countries impart education in their native language, which is the right approach, Kesarkar said (Representative image)

The Maharashtra government is determined to offer higher education in Marathi, said state education minister Deepak Kesarkar on Wednesday, stressing the importance of education in the mother tongue.

The government has started engineering courses in Marathi this year and will extend it to medical education from next year, he said.

Kesarkar, who represented Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was speaking here at an event for Marathi entrepreneurs.

Most countries impart education in their native language, which is the right approach, he said.

    • Urging the entrepreneurs to adapt to global developments, he said, “You should be job givers, not job seekers." Kesarkar said Germany has 4 lakh jobs to offer and Maharashtra can fulfil that need. “Exports should not only be of commodities but also manpower," he said.

    The minister appealed to industrialists in the state to embrace the latest technology and make the nation proud. He said Maharashtra has the most number of start-ups in the country. The minister said the government plans to adopt artificial intelligence and install web cameras at schools in remote areas of the state for better monitoring.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    • Tags:
    first published: July 14, 2023, 14:17 IST
    last updated: July 14, 2023, 14:21 IST
