Maharashtra Govt Determined to Offer Higher Education in Marathi, Says Kesarkar

The Maharashtra government is determined to offer higher education in Marathi, said state education minister Deepak Kesarkar on Wednesday, stressing the importance of education in the mother tongue.

The government has started engineering courses in Marathi this year and will extend it to medical education from next year, he said.

Kesarkar, who represented Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was speaking here at an event for Marathi entrepreneurs.

Most countries impart education in their native language, which is the right approach, he said.