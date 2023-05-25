Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Live Updates: 91.25 Percent Cleared MSBSHSE, Result At mahresult.nic.in

Step 1: Log on to the official site at mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: Click on the link provided for Maharashtra HSC/12th result 2023, once it is activated.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the required credentials like Roll Number and click on the submit.

Step 5: The Maharashtra 12th result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check, save and download the Maharashtra Class 12 result.

Step 7: Take a printout of the scores for future reference.