Maharashtra HSC Paper Leak: Ahmednagar College Compromised Chemistry and Physics Papers Too, Say Police

A private college in Maharashtra that is being probed for allegedly leaking the HSC Maths paper also compromised the Chemistry and Physics question papers to help its students score higher marks, a Mumbai crime branch official said

PTI

Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 16:07 IST

Maharashtra, India

While five persons have been arrested so far in the case, the owner of the college is absconding, an official said (Representative image)
A private college in Maharashtra that is being probed for allegedly leaking the HSC Maths paper also compromised the Chemistry and Physics question papers to help its students score higher marks, a Mumbai crime branch official said on Thursday.

The alleged malpractice came to light after Mumbai police scrutinised the WhatsApp messages of a few students of Ahmednagar-based Matoshri Bhagubai Bambare Agriculture and Science College and questioned its principal and a few teachers arrested in the Maths paper case, the official said.

While five persons have been arrested so far in the case, the owner of the college is absconding. More arrests are expected, he said.

The Maths questions were shared with 119 students associated with the college an hour before the exam time, he said.

Later, Physics and Chemistry papers were also leaked to help the student score higher percentages, the official said.

Mumbai police started an investigation last month after a moderator found that a student at Dadar-based Dr Antonio D’Silva High School and Junior College got the Maths paper on his mobile phone before the exam.

The student apparently forwarded the question paper to another person and got the answers on his phone.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 16, 2023, 16:05 IST
last updated: March 16, 2023, 16:07 IST
