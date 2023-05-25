Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: Konkan Best-performing District, 91.25% Students Qualify

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared class 12th results today, May 25. This year, 91.25% of students cleared the board examination. A total of 14,57,221 applicants registered for the Maharashtra Class 12 exams this year. Girls performed better than boys. 89.14% of boys cleared the examination while girls achieved an overall percentage of 93.73%. It is 2.97% drop as compared to last year. In Maharashtra, HSC results 2022, a total of 14,39,731 students appeared for the examination out of which 13,56,604 students passed. The pass percentage in 2022 was a huge dip from 2021, when 99.6% passed.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Live Updates

Out of the total number, 6,84,118 male students cleared the exam with a pass percentage of 89.14% On the other hand, the total number of girls candidates in the exam were 6,48,985. Around 6,08,350 female candidates qualified for the examination resulting in a 93.77% pass percentage. Last year too, girls had outperformed boys. Out of the total female students who appeared for the exam, 95.35% passed and out of the total male students who took the exam, 93.29% passed. As many as 14,39,731 students appeared for the examination out of which 13,56,604 students passed. This year as well, girls fared better than their counterparts.

In the district-wise result, Konkan has achieved the status of the best-performing district with 96.01 percent. The result is followed by Aurangabad, Pune, Kolhapur, Nasik, Latur, Nagpur, and then Mumbai with 88.13%. This is the second time in a row that Mumbai has scored the lowest division of marks among nine zones.

Candidates will have to secure 35 per cent in each subject and overall to pass the MSBSHSE HSC exam. Those who are unable to secure the minimum marks will likely have to appear to the supplementary exam. The results were announced in the press conference. Students can access their digital mark sheets from MSBSHSE official website, mahahsscboard.in. Other websites that can also unable students to access results are hscresult.mkcl.org, mahresult.nic.in, and hsc.mahresults.org.in. From February 21 to March 21, Maharashtra’s 12th board exam was held.