Maharashtra LLB-5 Year CET 2023 Application Ends Today, How to Apply

The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra had extended the date for the online registration and confirmation of the application form process for the five-year integrated LLb Common Entrance Test. Candidates who missed the earlier deadline of March 11, can now register and complete this online process by today, March 14 on llb5cet2023.mahacet.org.

The test will be held at various examination centres within and outside Maharashtra State. The entrance examination will grant admission to the first year of the five-year full-time undergraduate degree in law integrated course for the academic year 2023-24. The MHT CET LLB five-year is a computer-based test. It covers legal aptitude, legal reasoning, general knowledge, current affairs, logical and analytical reasoning, English, and basic mathematics.

Eligibility to appear in the MHT CET 2023 exam for 5-year LLB admission requires candidates to have qualified class 12 or equivalent exam with at least 45 per cent marks (relaxed for reserved categories) from a recognised board or institution. It must be noted that candidates who have completed graduation or post-graduation are not eligible to apply for this course.

MAH CET 5-year LLB application form 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the MAH CET official website

Step 2: Click on the MAH CET 5-year LLB registration form link and key in basic details to generate login credentials.

Step 3: After generating the registration number and password, enter them to log in and fill in the application form.

Step 4: You will have to mention personal and academic details and upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Once done, submit the application.

Step 6: Finally, download the application and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who belong to the General category will be required to pay Rs 800 as an application fee, while candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) from Maharashtra state will need to pay Rs 400 as an application fee. It is important to note that once the application has been submitted and fees paid, it cannot be edited. Candidates must verify all the details filled in before making payment and finally submitting the form.

