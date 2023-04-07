Home » education-career » Maharashtra: Madarsa Teacher Held For Molesting Teen Girl On Board Train

Maharashtra: Madarsa Teacher Held For Molesting Teen Girl On Board Train

A madarsa teacher was arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly molesting a teenage girl travelling from Pune to Mumbai on board Singhad Express

Co-passengers nabbed the accused and handed him over to police after the girl signaled for help (Representative Image)
A madarsa teacher was arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting a teen girl on board an express train, a railway police official said in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

The victim was travelling in the Singhad Express from Pune to Mumbai when the 29-year-old accused, hailing from Sitamarhi in Bihar, allegedly took videos and photographs of her and also touched her inappropriately, Kalyan railway police senior inspector Mukesh Dhage said.

“After she raised an alarm, co-passengers pinned down the accused and handed him over to police. He has been charged under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act," Dhage told PTI.

The case has been transferred to Karjat railway police as the incident took place when the train was in the jurisdiction of that police station, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

