Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment List Released, How to Check

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has published the provisional seat allotment list for the Maharashtra National Entrance-cum Eligibility Test (NEET) PG on August 18. Candidates who have applied for the Maharashtra NEET PG counselling for admission in PG MD/MS courses in various private and government institutes can check the provisional merit list through the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

According to the official schedule, candidates whose names are on the provisional merit list will have to report to the allotted college between August 18 and August 21, until 5:30 pm. Additionally, the deadline for completing the status retention form is also set for August 21.

Maharashtra NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023: How To Download

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the CAP Portal (Admission) AY 2023–24 option, and a new window will be displayed.

Step 3: Next, click on the link that mentions NEET PG.

Step 4: Now, candidates will have to click on the Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 provisional seat allotment list available on the page. A new PDF will be displayed.

Step 5: Check your name on the Maharashtra NEET PG round 1 merit list.

Step 6: If necessary, download and take a printout of the same for admission purposes.

At the time of physical document verification, students need to produce their online application form for NEET PG 2023, a copy of the downloaded admit card of the exam, and any valid photo id proof such as Aadhar card, driving licence, PAN card, or passport. They also need to produce the mark sheet, nationality certificate, valid passport, or School Leaving Certificate of HSC or class 12th indicating Indian nationality, MBBS degree, or passing certificate.