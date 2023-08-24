Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Choice-Filling Option Begins Today

Trends :ICSI CS Result 2023UnacademyGSEB HSC Supplementary Gurugram SchoolsAssam 12th Result
Maharashtra NEET UG: Candidates who have registered can check the total number of seats available to fill choices through cetcell.mahacet.org

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 15:50 IST

Maharashtra, India

Maharashtra NEET UG candidates can access the choice filling option from August 24 to August 26. (Representational image)

The state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell, Maharashtra, has released the provisional seat matrix for Maharashtra NEET UG round 2 MBBS, BDS admission for the academic year 2023-24. As per the schedule, candidates can access the choice-filling option from today, August 24 to August 26. The Maharashtra NEET UG seat allotment results 2023 are scheduled to be released on August 29. The seat allotment results will be determined according to candidates’ indicated preferences.

According to the schedule, the physical joining and submission of the status retention form with original documents and fees will be done between August 30 to September 3, until 5:30 pm. The last date to resign from joined seats with forfeiture of registration fees is September 8, until 5:30 pm.

Along with the Maharashtra NEET UG round 2 seat matrix, the CET cell has notified about the virtual vacancies available for MBBS and BDS admissions across 74 medical colleges within the state. “Virtual vacancies are those seats which are presently occupied by candidates who have not filled status. Retention form likely to opt for second round," read the official website.

Candidates who have registered themselves for the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling can check the total number of seats available to fill choices through the official website of the board at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Maharashtra NEET UG seat matrix: Steps To Download

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Maharashtra CET cell at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Under the undergraduate course tab, locate and click on Maharashtra NEET UG option.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new site cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023/ login.

Step 4: Now, under the notification section, choose the option that reads, ‘Provisional seat matrix for MBBS, BDS admission.’

Step 5: The Maharashtra NEET UG seat matrix PDG will be shown on the screen.

Step 6: Check the colleges and availability of the seats in the list.

    • Step 7: If required, download the PDG for your reference.

    The online registration for round 3 will begin on September 9 to 10 until 11:59 pm. The last date to make the registration fee payment is September 11. The seat matrix list will be announced on September 12. The online preference or choice form submission for eligible candidates for CAP-3 of MBBS, BDS courses will be done between September 13 and 14, until 11:59 pm. The third selection list announcement for MBBS, and BDS courses: September 15. The physical joining at the allotted college with original documents and fees via DD or cheque will be conducted between September 16 to 20 until 5:30 pm.

    About the Author

    first published: August 24, 2023, 15:11 IST
    last updated: August 24, 2023, 15:50 IST
