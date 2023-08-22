Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: CAP Round 2 and 3 Schedule Released

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) has released the schedules of the second and third rounds of the state National Eligibility Test (NEET) UG 2023 counselling. According to the schedule, the counselling committee will announce the seat matrix for CAP 2 counselling on August 23. The candidates will be considered as part of CAP 2, if they failed to resign before August 22. The rules will apply accordingly.

Candidates can check for the NEET counselling schedules of rounds 2 and 3 on the website cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023. The first round of the counselling process of NEET UG has been completed. There were few vacant seats at the end of the first round, as per the CET notification.

The schedule to fill vacant seats of MBBS, BDS courses (group-A) in government, corporation, government-aided, private unaided, and minority colleges through the second round of counselling and subsequent CAP round(s) will be as stated below.

The last date to resign the round 1 joined seat without forfeiture of fees for round two counselling is August 22 (up to 5.30 pm). Meanwhile, the publication of the seat matrix for CAP-2 is August 23. The process for online preference and choice form filling will begin on August 24 and end on August 29 (till 11.49 pm).

The declaration of the second selection list of NEET UG 2023 will occur on August 29. The physical joining and filling of the status retention form will take place from August 30 to September 3 (upto 5.30 pm). The last date to resign round 2 joined seats with forfeiture of registration fees as per the information brochure is September 8 (5.30 pm).

Meanwhile, according to the schedule of the NEET UG counselling 2023 round 3, the online registration and fee payment will start on September 9 and end on Sept 10 at 11:59 pm.

The publication of the general list of registered candidates will take place on September 12. The combined common provisional state merit list of MBBS/BDS courses only will be published. On the same day, the seat matrix for CAP-3 will be published.