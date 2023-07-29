Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration Process Ends Today At cetcell.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, will conclude the counselling registration process for NEET UG 2023 today, July 29. Candidates have the last chance to register themselves for the counselling process through the official website of the state atcetcell.mahacet.org. The registration process for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling started on July 24.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling: Steps to register

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Maharashtra CET cell atcetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Click here to CAP Portal Admission 2023-24.’

Step 3: A new web page will appear, where you have to select the ‘NEET UG 2023’ tab.

Step 4: Enter using your login credentials and fill out the counselling registration form.

Step 5: Attach the necessary documents, followed by the submission of the registration fee.

Step 6: Once you check all the details carefully, click on the submit option.

Step 7: Download and take a print out of Maharashtra NEET UG counselling registration confirmation page.

All candidates who have registered for the counselling process will have to upload the requisite original scanned documents. It is the responsibility of the candidate to upload all the necessary documents and familiarize herself/himself with online preference filling system for admission to health science courses. They should also ascertain her/his eligibility for admission to the various courses before filling up the registration form. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the state at cetcell.mahacet.org for updates.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling: Schedule for Round 1

To be eligible for the counselling process, candidates must also make the payment of the registration fees through the online payment gateway from July 23 to July 30 till 5:00 PM. The document uploading window will be open from July 23 to July 30, until 11:59 PM. On July 31, after 5:30 PM, the authorities will publish the Provisional Merit List of all registered candidates for the mentioned courses.