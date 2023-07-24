Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Begins Today, List of Documents Required

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will begin the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling for state quota seats for admissions to medical programmes today, July 24. The newly released official website, cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023, is where eligible candidates may register and submit an application for the Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 counselling.

The admissions booklet for students, which will be released soon along with the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling schedule, will cover a variety of topics, including the application and counselling process, fee structure, eligibility requirements, and reservation rules.

The 2023 NEET UG counselling process involves a number of processes, beginning with registration, fee payment, option selection, choice locking, seat assignment, result announcement, and concluding with the applicants reporting at their allotted institute. On the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in, a comprehensive list of participating MBBS and BDS medical schools for NEET UG counselling 2023 is available.

Advertisement

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023: How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website, cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023.

Step 2: From the webpage, click on the link provided to register for NEET UG counselling 2023.

Step 3: Log in with the necessary login information and complete the registration form.

Step 4: Upload the required documentation and pay the fee specified.

Step 5: Verify all the information, then submit the Maharashtra NEET undergraduate registration form.

Step 6: Make a copy of the Maharashtra NEET UG registration confirmation page for future records.

Before starting the application process, prospective candidates are strongly urged to gather all required accompanying documents such as admit cards, mark sheets and so on and familiarise themselves with the eligibility requirements.

Advertisement

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023: List Of Documents Required