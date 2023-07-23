Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 Website Launched, Registration Begins Tomorrow

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has established the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling website, cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023, for admittance to medical programmes under the state’s quota. From tomorrow, July 24, eligible students can register and apply for counselling to acquire medical seats at premier universities around Maharashtra.

The comprehensive Maharashtra NEET UG counselling schedule and brochure, however, have not yet been made public. The application and counselling procedure, fee structure, eligibility requirements, and reservation policies, among other things, will all be covered in the information pamphlet for candidates.

For the purpose of assisting students in understanding their prospects of admission, the CET Cell additionally published the previous year’s cut-off scores on the newly established website for review. Students may look it up in order to get an idea of the medical schools they might qualify for based on their grades and India-wide rankings. This list, however, is only illustrative and does not assure a medical seat this year.

Candidates are urged to put together their supporting materials and familiarise themselves with the eligibility conditions before starting the application process. The NEET counselling process includes several steps, including registration, fee payment, option selection, choice locking, seat assignment, result announcement, and reporting to the designated institute.

In order to gain admission into MBBS and BDS programmes, students who passed the NEET UG 2023 may apply for the NEET Maharashtra counselling by submitting the registration form. On the MCC’s official website, mcc.nic.in, the committee has posted a thorough list of participating MBBS and BDS medical institutes for NEET UG counselling 2023. A description of each medical college’s profile, its bonding procedures, and the offices that issue disability certificates are included in this list.