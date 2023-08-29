Maharashtra NEET UG Seat Allotment Results For CAP 2 Released

Maharashtra’s Common Entrance Test Cell has released the state’s NEET UG seat allotment results for CAP 2. Candidates who have registered themselves for Maharashtra NEET UG’s BDS and MBBS course can check the seat allotment list on the official portal, mahacet.org. The notification informs that candidates for Maharashtra NEET UG have to physically join and file the status retention from August 30 to September 3, 2023.

Maharashtra NEET UG Seat Allotment Results: Steps To Check

Step 1- Visit the official website, mahacet.org.

Step 2- On the homepage, find the link that mentions, Maharashtra NEET UG Seat Allotment Results

Advertisement

Step 3- Select the link, once found.

Step 4- Enter login credentials with captcha code.

Step 5- The pdf will open and automatically get a download on your device.

Along with this, the submission of original documents and fees have to be done from August 30 to September 3, 2023. The last date to resign for Maharashtra NEET UG Round 2 joined seats with forfeiture of registration fees is till September 8, 2023. Candidates are advised to complete the procedure on time to avoid forfeiture.