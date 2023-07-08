Maharashtra: School Children Made to Stand on Road to Welcome Minister; Video Goes Viral

A video of school children standing on a road in north Maharashtra to welcome the convoy of a newly-sworn in NCP minister has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the children, apparently from an ashram shala in Amalner tehsil of Jalgaon district, standing on the road, with girls standing on one side and the boys on the other.

Ashram shalas are residential schools for students belonging to scheduled caste and schedule tribes.

The video shows the children, some sans footwear, squatting along the road for some time, awaiting the arrival of Anil Patil, who was sworn in as minister in the state government along with eight other MLAs of his party.

As soon as the minister’s vehicle arrives, the children are seen getting up and standing, some of them even saluting the minister.