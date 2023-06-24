Maharashtra School Education Dept Proposes Re-Examination In Classes 5 and 8

The Maharashtra school education department has proposed revisions to the Right to Education (RTE) Act, requiring the administration of tests for students in Classes 5 and 8. According to a state government notification, if a student fails in Classes 5 or 8 will be allowed to appear for a re-examination that will be conducted within two months of the declaration of the annual exam results.

If the candidate fails in the re-examination, then the respective school can detain the child. Also, no student can be expelled from the school till the completion of elementary education (which is till Class 8).

“No student will be expelled from school until they have completed their primary education, ensuring that all students have the opportunity to continue their academic journey without the fear of being forced out of school due to poor performance," the gazette clearly stated.

The Maharashtra education department has officially published the gazette declaring these changes. “It is a good decision as simply pushing children to higher classes has not helped," said Shirley Pillai, Principal, Powai English School, Mumbai. Further in the circular, the department has notified about age-appropriate admission. As per the announcement, passing the Class 5 exam would be required for age-appropriate admission to Classes 6 to 8. If the child does not pass, he/she will have to be admitted in Class 5, as per the new norm.