Maharashtra School Under Fire For Making Kids Write ‘I Will Not Forget To Bring Rs 300 Tomorrow’ 30 Times

A school in Maharashtra has come under fire for asking students to write a sentence 30 times as punishment for not paying their diary and identity card fees on time. According to a Hindustan Times report, the New Horizon Scholar’s School in Thane punished about five to eight students of a class (in a way reminding their parents) for an approaching deadline to pay the fee for their diaries and identity cards.

The students were asked to write ‘I will not forget to bring Rs 300 tomorrow’ 30 times in their notebooks. The deadline for the submission of the diary and identity card fee is April 20.

One of the students’ parents complained to the school management and demanded strict action on it. The school’s management has come out in support of the parents and has also promised to take action against the respective teacher.

“This is unforgivable because my traumatised son was not ready to go to school the next day," a concerned parent of a student told Hindustan Times. Another parent, whose son also faced the punishment stated that the children could have been made to write a paragraph from their textbook instead of this specific sentence. “My son is humiliated. Who will pay for his emotional distress caused by the incident?" the parent added.

Meanwhile, another parent reported that a student was “sent to a corner of the classroom" and told to write the sentence while standing when she refused to do what the teacher instructed.

On April 18, a parent reported the incident to the school management via the school’s WhatsApp group. After this, the vice principal of the school called and discussed the matter with the parent. Soon after the meeting, the parent said that the vice principal ‘has assured strict action against the teacher’ but had no answer about the humiliation the children have faced in the school.

The parent further stated that they had previously asked the management to refrain from involving students in the topic of fees. The school’s top management is yet to respond to the allegation in a public statement.

