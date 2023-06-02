Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: 93.83% Students Qualified SSC Exam; Know How To Download

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023. Applicants from Maharashtra Board can check their scores from 1 pm onwards. To check scores, students from MSBSHSE can visit the official websites of the Maharashtra board, at mahresult.nic.in, or mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live Updates

This year, 15,77,256 students registered to appear for the SSC exam. Out of the total number of those who appeared in the examination, 8,44,116 were boys and 7,33,067 were girls. This year, 93.83 percent students passed the examination. Out from the total, girls pass percentage is 95.87%. Girls performed better than boys this year as well. A total of 96.94% passed the Maharashtra SSC exam in 2022.

Students must check their mark sheets twice after receiving the results and downloading them from the internet. Students must notify their respective schools or the MSBSHSE if there are any inconsistencies. According to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), the minimum passing percentage is set at 35 percent. This criterion applies to both the theory and practical papers of the examination, encompassing the overall performance of the students.

Cross-checking their name, spelling, school, exam centre, total, grade, and pass/fail status is required. For the academic year 2023–2024, students who successfully complete the Maharashtra SSC exams are eligible to apply for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions. The online result is provisional marksheet and the final marksheets will be released by MSBSHSE in due course of time likely in a few weeks.

The marksheets will be distributed to schools. Students will then be able to collect their marksheets from their respective schools. Students who are not happy with their marks can apply for recounting or verification of marks. Students will have to submit self-attested copies of their mark sheets online on the MSBSHSE portal. In order to appear for the supplementary exams, students need to complete the application process by submitting a prescribed form before the specified last date. The tentative schedule for the supplementary exams is expected to take place in July 2023.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 : Check result through via SMS

Step 1: Open a fresh message box on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type MH (Exam Name) (Roll number)

Step 3: Send it to 57766

Step 4: You will receive your result via an SMS, once declared