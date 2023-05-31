Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: MSBSHSE 10th Result Soon at mahahsscboard.in, Direct Link

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 18:13 IST
Maharashtra, India
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to announce the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 soon. It will be expected to be declared today, May 31, however, an official confirmation is awaited. More than 15 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. Read More
— Personal details including name, parents’ name, city etc
— Subjects, school, exam centre information
— Calculation including totaling of marks and percentage calculation
— Best of five formulae should be followed for the final calculation
— Spellings of name and other details need to be correctly mentioned, in case of any error it needs to be corrected
— mahahsscboard.in
— msbshse.co.in
— mh-ssc.ac.in
— sscboardpune.in
— sscresult.mkcl.org
— News18.com
Step 1: Go the Maharashtra Board website
Step 2: Click on the MSBSHSE SSC Result 2023 link
Step 3: Enter roll number
Step 4: Result will appear, download
This year, 15,77,256 students registered to appear for the SSC exam. Out of the total number of those who appeared in the examination, 8,44,116 were boys and 7,33,067 were girls.
Step 1: Open a fresh message box on your mobile phone
Step 2: Type MH (Exam Name) (Roll number)
Step 3: Send it to 57766
Step 4: You will receive your result via an SMS, once declared
Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in or download the app
Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’
Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number. Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number
Step 4: Set your username and password
Step 5: Enter your Aadhar number
Step 6: Sign in using your registered user name and password to check results.
As a step towards giving students easy access to education loans, the Kerala High Court has ruled that students’ education loan applications cannot be rejected on the basis of a low CIBIL (Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited) score. In his order, Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan ordered banks to adopt a ‘humanitarian approach’ while reviewing a student’s education loan application…read more
NCERT has removed the reference to Khalistan in the class 12th political science book. The lines from the chapter 7 Regional Aspirations of the class 12th political science book which informs students about a separate Sikh nation referring to the creation of Khalistan have been dropped by the council. A paragraph on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination remains part of the political science textbook…read more
Students need to keep the documents containing credentials ready. To check marks online mode, students need to have their admit card or Maharashtra SSC hall ticket handy. The roll number and date of birth on the hall ticket and as with the Maharashtra Board record will be the basic credentials needed to check marks. Without these details, students will not be able to get their marks.
Students who pass the Maharashtra SSC exams will be allowed to apply for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions for the academic year 2023- 2024.
Step 1: Go the Maharashtra Board website
Step 2: Click on the MSBSHSE SSC Result 2023 link
Step 3: Enter roll number
Step 4: Result will appear, download
Maharashtra’s education department has put 800 schools, affiliated with different boards, under the scanner for allegedly running bogus operations. State education commissioner Suraj Mandhare commented on the issue of bogus schools after announcing the RTE lottery in Pune on April 5. Mandhare also added that criminal action will be taken against schools with serious mistakes in their documents…read more
Girls performed better than boys in HSC result this yeat. As many as 89.14 per cent of boys cleared the examination while girls achieved an overall percentage of 93.73 per cent.
A private college in Maharashtra was probed for allegedly leaking the HSC Maths paper and also compromising the chemistry and physics question papers to help its students score higher marks, a Mumbai crime branch official said earlier. The alleged malpractice came to light after Mumbai police scrutinised the WhatsApp messages of a few students of Ahmednagar-based Matoshri Bhagubai Bambare Agriculture and Science College and questioned its principal and a few teachers arrested in the Maths paper case, the official added.
Facing all the adversities in life like vision disability, extreme poverty, his mother’s long illness, and eventually losing her at the time of admission in class 12, Soham Kumar Bhatt from Thane, Maharashtra remained firm in life’s storm and achieved great success in the Maharashtra board HSC exams. He studied diligently and secured 80 per cent marks in the 12th examination…read more
Last year, Konkan was the top-performing division while Nashik was the lowest.
|DIVISION
|PASS PERCENTAGE
|Konkan
|99.27%
|Kolhapur
|98.50%
|Latur
|97.27%
|Nagpur
|97%
|Pune
|96.96%
|Mumbai
|96.94%
|Amravati
|96.81%
|Aurangabad
|96.33%
|Nashik
|95.90%
Students must obtain a minimum of 35% in each subject as well as overall average to pass the exam.
via Digilocker
Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone.
Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.
Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.
Step 4: Login using your credentials.
Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose MSBSHSE
Step 6: Choose the Maharashtra SSC exam result category
Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.
via SMS
Step 1: Open a fresh message box on your mobile phone
Step 2: Type MH (Exam Name) (Roll number)
Step 3: Send it to 57766
Step 4: You will receive your result via an SMS, once declared
— mahahsscboard.in
— msbshse.co.in
— mh-ssc.ac.in
— sscboardpune.in
— sscresult.mkcl.org
— News18.com
— Personal details including name, parents’ name, city etc
— Subjects, school, exam centre information
— Calculation including totaling of marks and percentage calculation
— Best of five formulae should be followed for the final calculation
— Spellings of name and other details need to be correctly mentioned, in case of any error it needs to be corrected
Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone.
Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.
Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.
Step 4: Login using your credentials.
Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose MSBSHSE
Step 6: Choose the Maharashtra SSC exam result 2023 category
Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.
|Year
|2022
|2021
|Pass Percentage
|96.94%
|99.95%
|100% Result
|12,210 schools
|22,384 schools
|Students with 100% Marks
|122
|1 lakh+
|Schools With 0% result
|29
|9
|Passing Marks
|35%
|35%
A total of 96.94% passed the Maharashtra SSC exam in 2022. In 2021, the Maharashtra board was forced to cancel the physical examination for Class 10 due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were awarded marks based on their performance in Class 9 and internal exams in Class 10. A total of 99.95 per cent of students cleared the Class 10 examination and got promoted to the next class. This was one of the highest passing percentage in the last few years. In 2020, the pass percentage was 95.30%, in 2019, it was 77.10% and in 2018, it was 89.41%.
The online result will be considered as the provisional marksheet and the final marksheets will be released by MSBSHSE in due course of time likely in a few weeks. The marksheets will be distributed to schools. Students will then be able to collect their marksheets from their respective schools.
Students who are not happy with their marks can apply for recounting or verification of marks. Students will have to submit self-attested copies of their mark sheets online on the MSBSHSE portal.
Konkan - 99.27%
Kolhapur - 98.50%
Latur - 97.27%
Nagpur - 97%
Pune - 96.96%
Mumbai - 96.94%
Amravati - 96.81%
Aurangabad - 96.33%
Nashik - 95.90%
Students need to download their marksheets and then ensure it is error-free. To do so, students need to check the following and in case of any discrepancy, report to the school or the MSBSHSE authorities immediately. They must check their name and spelling, school name, exam centre name, marks totaling, grades, percentage calculation, spellings and pass/ fail status.
Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone
Step 2: Type MH (Exam Name) (Roll number)
Step 3: Send it to 57766
Step 4: You will receive your result via an SMS
A total of 16,38,964 students had registered for the Maharashtra SSC exam 2022 which included 8,89,505 male and 7,49,458 female students.
Konkan division recorded the highest pass percentage with 99.27% last year while Nashik division recorded the lowest pass percentage with 95.9%. There are nine divisions in total — Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, Konkan.
The examinations were held from March 2 to 25. To pass the MSBSHSE SSC exams, students need to secure a minimum of 33 marks in each subject. Unlike several other states, the Maharashtra state board does not announce the names of the toppers. This year, 15,77,256 students registered to appear for the SSC exam. Out of the total number of those who appeared in the examination, 8,44,116 were boys and 7,33,067 were girls. Students who pass the Maharashtra SSC exams will be allowed to apply for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions for the academic year 2023- 2024.
The Maharashtra Board declared the HSC or class 12th result on May 25, in which the pass percentage stood at 91.25 per cent. Last year, out of a total of 15,68,977 students who appeared for the class 10th board exams in Maharashtra, a total of 96.94 per cent passed successfully. The pass percentage of boys was 96.06 per cent and that of girls was 97.96 per cent. The Class 10th results for the Maharashtra Board were released last year on June 17. The SSC exams in 2022 were held between March 15 and April 4. In 2021, as many as 99.95 per cent of students passed the class 10 exam. In 2020, 95.30 per cent of students passed the exam.
After getting the results, students must double-check their mark sheets after downloading them online. In case of any discrepancies, students must report to their respective schools or the MSBSHSE. They must cross-check their name and spelling, school and exam centre name, totaling, grades, and pass/ fail status.