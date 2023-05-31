Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: MSBSHSE 10th Result Soon at mahahsscboard.in, Direct Link

via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Login using your credentials.

Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose MSBSHSE

Step 6: Choose the Maharashtra SSC exam result category

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.

via SMS

Step 1: Open a fresh message box on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type MH (Exam Name) (Roll number)

Step 3: Send it to 57766

Step 4: You will receive your result via an SMS, once declared