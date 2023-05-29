Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live: Class 10 Board Result to be out soon at mahahsscboard.in

Step 1: Go to the official Maharashtra board website.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the SSC exam result 2023 link.

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where you will be required to input credentials such as your roll number and date of birth in order to view the results.

Step 4: Fill out the needed information in the designated field before submitting your request.

Step 5: Your Maharashtra SSC mark sheet will appear on the screen of your device.

Step 6: Download or print the Maharashtra board SSC exam result 2023 for future use or reference.