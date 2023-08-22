Trends :CTET Admit CardUnacademyGSEB HSC Supplementary Gurugram SchoolsAssam 12th Result
Maharashtra: Teacher Held for Molesting 5-year-old Boy in Kalyan School

A school teacher was arrested in Kalyan in Thane district on Monday for allegedly molesting a 5-year-old male student, a police official said

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 10:35 IST

Maharashtra, India

Dance teacher Sameer Kadam was held by the police under Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act (Representative Image)
A school teacher was arrested in Kalyan in Thane district on Monday for allegedly molesting a 5-year-old male student, a police official said.

  Alia, Kriti, Allu Arjun Win Best Actor; RRR, Sardar Udham Strike Gold At 69th National Film Awards

    • Dance teacher Sameer Kadam was held under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions on the complaint of the child’s parents, the Kolsewadi police station official said.

    “As per the complaint, Kadam molested the child inside the school toilet on Friday. Further probe is underway," he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

