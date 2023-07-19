Maharashtra to Get New Govt Medical Colleges in Nine Districts

In a major boost to the health infrastructure and shortage of doctors in Maharashtra, the state government has approved nine new government medical colleges. According to reports, a budget of Rs 4,366 crore has also been allotted for this project. Out of the 36 districts in Maharashtra, 23 districts already have government medical colleges.

With the addition of nine new medical colleges, the overall count will rise to 32. The new state-run medical colleges are planned to be set up in districts such as Gadchiroli, Washim, Wardha, Bhandara, Buldhana, Palghar, Amravati, Jalna, and Thane.

Recently, the Maharashtra government issued a government resolution (GR) about setting up the colleges in the above districts. As per the government resolution, each of these medical colleges will be provided with 430 beds - to ensure the smooth operation of colleges. It will help patients from these selected districts to avail of medical facilities.

Reports state that the Maharashtra government has also approved 448 vacancies in every medical college. There will be about 4,032 posts in all nine medical colleges.

“With these new colleges, 900 seats for medical education will increase in the state, which helps in producing skilled and specialised doctors. The establishment of these colleges aims to address the shortage of doctors in the state and ensure timely access to healthcare services," the GR stated as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has ordered the government colleges to currently stop the transfer of faculty members. College deans are also ordered to put a stop to the ‘on-deputation’ appointments as well as bring back all the staff members to their parent colleges.