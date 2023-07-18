Mahatma Gandhi Central University UG Registration Begins, Admission Via CUET Scores

Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Bihar is offering admission for its undergraduate programmes. The university has commenced the admission procedure and is currently accepting online applications for B.Tech, B.Com, and BA in Journalism and Mass Communication. Students who have passed the CUET UG and wish to pursue these courses at the university can complete the registration and application procedures by visiting the official website of MGCU at mgcubcet.samarth.edu.in. The deadline for submitting the applications is July 26.

The first step is to register on the website, followed by filling out and submitting the application form along with the required fee. During the online application process, candidates from the general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, while reserved category candidates need to pay Rs 200. As per the university’s statement, candidates who have already registered for admission will be shortlisted based on the offline merit list for departmental counselling.

Mahatma Gandhi Central University Courses: Eligibility Criteria

B.Tech (Computer Science and Engineering):

To be eligible for admission to the B.Tech program in Computer Science and Engineering, candidates must have passed their 10+2 (Intermediate) examination with physics and mathematics as compulsory subjects. They should also have studied any one of the following subjects: Chemistry, biotechnology, biology, or technical vocational. The minimum aggregate marks required are 50 per cent from a recognized board. However, a relaxation of 5 per cent marks may be allowed for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC(non-creamy layer)/Differently-abled/EWS and other categories as per the decision of the Commission.

BA in Journalism & Mass Communication (Honours with Research):

Candidates applying for the Bachelor of Arts in Journalism & Mass Communication program must have passed their 10+2 or equivalent qualification in any stream from a recognized educational board. They should have obtained a minimum aggregate score of 50 per cent marks from a recognized board.

B.Com:

For admission to the B.Com program, students need to have successfully completed their class 12 exams with either accounting or mathematics as one of their subjects at the plus 2 level. They should have obtained a minimum of 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for reserved category students).

Mahatma Gandhi Central University Courses: How To Apply

To apply for the undergraduate courses at Mahatma Gandhi Central University, you can follow the steps outlined below:

STEP 1: Go to the official website of Mahatma Gandhi Central University atmgcubcet.samarth.edu.in.

STEP 2: Access the CUET admission portal by clicking on it.

STEP 3: Choose the new registration link.

STEP 4: Enter the necessary information and log in to access the application form.

STEP 5: Complete the university application form by filling in the required details.

STEP 6: Pay the application fee and proceed to the final submission.

STEP 7: Download the form and print a hard copy of it for future reference.