Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith University To Organise Job Fair On May 20-21 In Varanasi

Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith University ( MGKVP) is organising a job fair in Varanasi on May 20 and May 21. It is expected that this fair will give jobs to almost 2000 people. Interested candidates can register from the official website of the University–www.mgkvp.ac.in. Various multinational companies will take part in this job fair. The students of the affiliated college can also participate in this Job Fair.

A.K Tyagi, Vice-Chancellor of MGKVP, said that a total of 50 multinational companies will participate and give jobs to the students. In this job fair, all the well-known companies like Paytm, Okaya, Bajaj, Swiggy, Zomato, BYJUS, HDB Finance, and Hitachi will be present. Navratna Singh, Public relation Officer ( PRO) of the University said that a team of senior students has also been formed so that the students do not face any problems. This will help these youths. Apart from this, information about this is also being given to the students through posters inside the campus. Before this job fair, an orientation program will also be organized at the university.

Last year, when the job fair was held on campus, it resulted in giving jobs to 1140 students in various companies. The annual packages offered last year were between 2 to 5 lakh.

Recently, the Lower Regional Planning Office in Darbhanga, Patna, conducted the Job Fair at ICICI Academy for skills.

According to sources, after being interviewed by the employer, male and female candidates were chosen for a training programme. This programme took place in Patna, and selected candidates will receive twelve weeks of training in seven different courses, including Selling Skills, Office Administration, Electrical and Home Appliances Repair, Refrigeration and AC Repair, Pumps and Motors Repair, Home Health Aide, and Power and Application Engine Preventive Maintenance. However, the candidates will be responsible for covering the expense of their training.