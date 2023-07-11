Mahindra University, La Trobe University Introduce Joint Degree Programme in Civil Engineering

Mahindra University and La Trobe University in Australia have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), forging a strategic partnership that offers an opportunity for students in Mahindra’s Civil Department. This collaboration will allow the students of Mahindra University pursuing civil engineering to explore the possibility of completing the final two years of their undergraduate programme at La Trobe University in Australia.

As part of this partnership, students will have access to scholarships worth $10000 offered by La Trobe. Moreover, upon completing two years of study in Australia, students will have a chance to apply for and receive Post Study Work Rights in Australia. Additionally, La Trobe University will contribute to the curriculum starting from the first year, providing students with exposure to an international academic framework right from the beginning of their degree.

Dr. Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor of Mahindra University, said “We believe that this initiative will equip our students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their careers on a global scale. "