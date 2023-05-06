Manabadi AP SSC 10th Result 2023 Declared LIVE: Know Dates for Re-verification Fee, Supply Exams HERE, Result at results.bse.ap.gov.in

Students who appeared for the exam can check their marks at the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

A total of 6,64,152 students appeared for the AP class 10 exam this year. To check their AP SSC 2023 result, candidates will need their login credentials including the application number mentioned on their admit card to check their scores. The evaluation of the copies was done in just 8 days this time.

In case a student is unhappy with the board result, s/he can apply for reevaluation of their answer sheets. Students who have failed one or more topics may also apply for extra tests in addition to re-evaluation. The exact dates of the re-evaluation exam and compartments exams will be announced in due course of time.

In 2021, the overall pass percentage for AP SSC result was 94.88 per cent. Out of this, the pass percentage for boys was 93.68 per cent and for girls, it was 95.09 per cent. The AP SSC 2022 batch saw a drastic drop in the overall pass percentage, declining from 100 per cent in 2021 and 2020 to 64.02 per cent last year. The exams were in 2022 conducted after a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic.

AP SSC 2023: FAQs Answered

Where to check AP SSC Result 2023?

Results will be released on the official websites – examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in

Documents needed to check AP SSC Result 2023?

Students will be able to check their results by entering their login credentials — roll number and date of birth, as mentioned on the admit card.

When will AP SSC Result 2023 be released?

Results will be declared at 11 am today, May 6.

When will the AP SSC Result 2023 toppers list be released?

After the result is declared at 11 am today, the toppers list will be released soon after.

How many marks are required to pass the AP SSC Result 2023?

To pass the exam, students must score at least 35 per cent in each subject.

Read all the Latest Education News here