Manabadi AP SSC 10th Result 2023 Declared LIVE: Know Dates for Re-verification Fee, Supply Exams HERE, Result at results.bse.ap.gov.in

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their marks at the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. Check pass percentage here.

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 12:31 IST

Andhra Pradesh, India

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or class 10 board exam results 2023 today, May 6. As many as 72.26% of students who took the exam have cleared it. Education Minister Shri Botsa Satyanarayana has announced the results. Read More

May 06, 2023 11:57 IST

AP SSC Result 2023: Incentive to Schools With 100% Pass Percentage

The govt will consider giving incentives to those schools that achieved 100% pass results. A total of 933 schools have got 100% pass results. They will also consider a helpline for children to motivate them, and will check the CBSE model and try to implement it, education minister Botsa Satyanarayana said.

May 06, 2023 11:54 IST

AP SSC Result 2023: Website not working? Get result via SMS

Students can also check their AP SSC results via SMS. To do so, they have to type SSC, give space, their roll number, and send it to 55352 or 56300.

May 06, 2023 11:44 IST

AP SSC Board Exam Evaluation Done in 8 Days

This time the SSC exams were evaluated from April 19 to 26, that is, for 8 days. This evaluation was done in all 23 districts. About 35,000 teachers participated in the spot evaluation and said that everything was completed properly. Results are being released within 20 days of the exam.

May 06, 2023 11:39 IST

AP SSC Result 2023 LIVE: 75.8% Students Get First Class!

This time the SSC exams were evaluated from April 19 to 26, that is, for 8 days. This evaluation was done in all 23 districts. About 35,000 teachers participated in the spot evaluation and said that everything was completed properly. Results are being released within 20 days of the exam.

May 06, 2023 11:37 IST

AP SSC 2023 Results: 5% increase in pass percentage compared to last year

2023 - 72.26%

2022 – 64.02%

2021 – 100%

2020 – 100%

2019 – 94.88%

2018 – 94.48%

2017 – 91.92%

2016 – 93.26%

May 06, 2023 11:34 IST

AP SSC 2023 Results: Supplementary Exams From June 2

The supplementary exams will be held from June 2 to 10. The last date to apply and pay the fee is May 17. The last date to apply for a late fine of Rs 50 is May 22. Special classes will be held for failed students. The last date for the recounting / re-verification fee is May 13.

May 06, 2023 11:29 IST

AP SSC 2023 Results Live: District With Least Pass Percentage

Nandyal District has the least passing  percentage of 60.39%.

May 06, 2023 11:29 IST

AP SSC Results Live: 933 Schools Get 100% Pass Percentage

A total of 933 schools have got 100% pass results, while 38 schools have got 0% pass results.

May 06, 2023 11:26 IST

AP SSC Results Live: Top Performing District

Parvathipuram Manyam top district with 87.47% pass percentage.

May 06, 2023 11:24 IST

AP SSC 2023 Results Live: Check Pass Percentage

Overall pass percentage- 72.26%

Boys pass percentage - 69.27%

Girls pass percentage - 75.38%

May 06, 2023 11:22 IST

AP SSC Results 2023 Declared!

Overall pass percentage- 72.26%

Boys pass percentage - 69.27%

Girls pass percentage - 75.38%

May 06, 2023 11:21 IST

AP SSC Results 2023: AP SSC Exams Details

- 6,64,152 registered for AP SSC exams

- 6,99,081 are regular students

- 6.50 lakhs appeared for exams

May 06, 2023 11:16 IST

AP SSC Results Live: Result Website Down

The official result website for AP SSC results- results.bse.ap.gov.in is currently unavailable due to heavy online traffic.

May 06, 2023 11:11 IST

AP SSC Results 2023 Live Update: Press Conference Begins!

AP Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has arrived for the result press conference.

May 06, 2023 11:09 IST

AP SSC Results 2023: Keep Your Hall Ticket Ready

Information about results will be shared shortly. Students are advised to keep their AP SSC hall tickets ready now as they will be required important details at the official portal login window to access their AP 10th results online. To access the Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th marksheet, candidates need to enter their roll number as mentioned in their admit card.

May 06, 2023 11:06 IST

AP SSC Results Live: Direct Link to Check AP SSC Result 2023

All is set for the release of AP SSC results 2023. Click on this direct link to check results:

May 06, 2023 11:01 IST

AP SSC Results 2023 Live Update: Press Conference to Begin Shortly

AP SSC Results 2023 will be shortly announced by the Minister for Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Botsa Satyanarayana Garuon, and other board officials.

May 06, 2023 10:59 IST

AP SSC Results 2023: Andhra Pradesh Board to Release Fastest Results Ever!

This time the SSC exams were evaluated from April 19 to 26, that is, for 8 days. This evaluation was done in all 23 districts. About 35,000 teachers participated in the spot evaluation and said that everything was completed properly. Evaluation were completed and results are being released within 20 days of the exams. By releasing the results today, the AP government is going to create a record for the fastest release.

May 06, 2023 10:56 IST

AP SSC Results 2023: 6,05,052 Students Wait For Results

The Andhra Pradesh SSC exams were held from April 3 to April 18. A total of 6,05,052 students wrote the class 10th examination. Out of these 3,09,245 boys and 2,95,807 girls wrote the exams in Andhra Pradesh.

May 06, 2023 10:49 IST

AP SSC Results Live: No Merit List

In a move aimed at taking attention off of marks, the BSEAP has decided not to announce any merit list. Last year the board did not release any rank list and it is expected that the board will follow the same pattern. Names and marks of toppers will not be revealed.

May 06, 2023 10:43 IST

AP SSC Results 2023 Live Update: Pass Percentage Expected to Decline?

All students who enroll for AP SSC over the past two years were promoted to the next class with a 100 per cent pass rate. While there were no exams in 2020, a grace marks policy was observed and all students were promoted in 2021 despite exams. In 2022, BSEAP had maintained a result of over 90 per cent. The pass rate is predicted to decline this year.

May 06, 2023 10:36 IST

AP SSC Results 2023: What if Candidates are Dissatisfied With the Result?

Students who are dissatisfied with their AP SSC Result 2023 may request that their answer sheets be reevaluated. Soon after the declaration of the SSC results, the re-evaluation process will begin. They will have to submit an application form along with an essential fee. Students must apply for the re-evaluation within the specified time frames because it typically begins in June 2023. If the marks are changed or increased, a revised mark sheet will be handed over to students.

May 06, 2023 10:34 IST

AP SSC Results 2023 in 30 Minutes!

The AP SSC result will be declared in 30 minutes. A candidate who appeared for the examination must need a minimum of 35 marks in all subjects to pass the exam. Students who fail the examination will have a chance to sit in the compartment examination and apply for re-evaluation.

May 06, 2023 10:32 IST

AP SSC Results 2023: What to Check?

— Name

— Personal Details

— Exam dates, school name

— Total

— Percentage and Grade Calculation

— Pass/ Fail status

May 06, 2023 10:30 IST

AP SSC Results Live: Passing Marks

To pass AP SSC examination a student needs a minimum of 35 marks or a grade D or 33 per cent.

May 06, 2023 10:28 IST

AP SSC Results 2023: Important Websites

Students will be able to check their results at 11 am as soon as the board activates the link tbse.ap.gov.in. There are other links as well from where students can access their result bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, bseap.org, rtgs.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, and bieap.gov.in.

May 06, 2023 10:24 IST

AP SSC Results 2023: How to Check via Digilocker

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in or download the app

 Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’

Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number. Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number

Step 4: Set your username and password

Step 5: Enter your Aadhar number

Step 6: Sign in using your registered username and password to check results.

May 06, 2023 10:19 IST

AP SSC Results 2023: Check Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2023 Latest Updates

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the results today at 11 am. This year over 6 lakh students appeared for the examination. Students can check their results from the official website of Board, bse.ap.gov.in. To check their scores, students needs their login credentials including the application number mentioned on their admit card to check their scores

May 06, 2023 10:11 IST

AP SSC Results 2023 Live Update: How to Check via SMS

Students can also check their results via SMS. To do so, they have to type SSC, give space, their roll number, and send it to 55352. Alternatively, the SMS can also be sent to 56300. This facility will be activated only after the result is declared.

May 06, 2023 10:06 IST

AP SSC Result: Date and Time

The BSEAP will be declaring the class 10 or SSC results today. The results will be announced by state education minister via a media briefing after which it will be available for students to check at the official website, bseap.gov.in. Nearly 6 lakh students will be checking their result today. As per the official notice, result will be out by 11 am.

Students who appeared for the exam can check their marks at the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

A total of 6,64,152 students appeared for the AP class 10 exam this year. To check their AP SSC 2023 result, candidates will need their login credentials including the application number mentioned on their admit card to check their scores. The evaluation of the copies was done in just 8 days this time.

In case a student is unhappy with the board result, s/he can apply for reevaluation of their answer sheets. Students who have failed one or more topics may also apply for extra tests in addition to re-evaluation. The exact dates of the re-evaluation exam and compartments exams will be announced in due course of time.

In 2021, the overall pass percentage for AP SSC result was 94.88 per cent. Out of this, the pass percentage for boys was 93.68 per cent and for girls, it was 95.09 per cent. The AP SSC 2022 batch saw a drastic drop in the overall pass percentage, declining from 100 per cent in 2021 and 2020 to 64.02 per cent last year. The exams were in 2022 conducted after a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic.

AP SSC 2023: FAQs Answered

Where to check AP SSC Result 2023?

Results will be released on the official websites – examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in

Documents needed to check AP SSC Result 2023?

Students will be able to check their results by entering their login credentials — roll number and date of birth, as mentioned on the admit card.

When will AP SSC Result 2023 be released?

Results will be declared at 11 am today, May 6.

When will the AP SSC Result 2023 toppers list be released?

After the result is declared at 11 am today, the toppers list will be released soon after.

How many marks are required to pass the AP SSC Result 2023?

To pass the exam, students must score at least 35 per cent in each subject.

