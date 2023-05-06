Manabadi AP SSC 10th Result 2023 Declared LIVE: Know Dates for Re-verification Fee, Supply Exams HERE, Result at results.bse.ap.gov.in

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 12:31 IST
Andhra Pradesh, India
Manabadi AP SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or class 10 board exam results 2023 today, May 6. As many as 72.26% of students who took the exam have cleared it. Education Minister Shri Botsa Satyanarayana has announced the results. Read More
The govt will consider giving incentives to those schools that achieved 100% pass results. A total of 933 schools have got 100% pass results. They will also consider a helpline for children to motivate them, and will check the CBSE model and try to implement it, education minister Botsa Satyanarayana said.
Students can also check their AP SSC results via SMS. To do so, they have to type SSC, give space, their roll number, and send it to 55352 or 56300.
This time the SSC exams were evaluated from April 19 to 26, that is, for 8 days. This evaluation was done in all 23 districts. About 35,000 teachers participated in the spot evaluation and said that everything was completed properly. Results are being released within 20 days of the exam.
2023 - 72.26%
2022 – 64.02%
2021 – 100%
2020 – 100%
2019 – 94.88%
2018 – 94.48%
2017 – 91.92%
2016 – 93.26%
The supplementary exams will be held from June 2 to 10. The last date to apply and pay the fee is May 17. The last date to apply for a late fine of Rs 50 is May 22. Special classes will be held for failed students. The last date for the recounting / re-verification fee is May 13.
Nandyal District has the least passing percentage of 60.39%.
A total of 933 schools have got 100% pass results, while 38 schools have got 0% pass results.
Parvathipuram Manyam top district with 87.47% pass percentage.
Overall pass percentage- 72.26%
Boys pass percentage - 69.27%
Girls pass percentage - 75.38%
- 6,64,152 registered for AP SSC exams
- 6,99,081 are regular students
- 6.50 lakhs appeared for exams
AP Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has arrived for the result press conference.
Information about results will be shared shortly. Students are advised to keep their AP SSC hall tickets ready now as they will be required important details at the official portal login window to access their AP 10th results online. To access the Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th marksheet, candidates need to enter their roll number as mentioned in their admit card.
All is set for the release of AP SSC results 2023. Click on this direct link to check results:
AP SSC Results 2023 will be shortly announced by the Minister for Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Botsa Satyanarayana Garuon, and other board officials.
Evaluation were completed and results are being released within 20 days of the exams. By releasing the results today, the AP government is going to create a record for the fastest release.
The Andhra Pradesh SSC exams were held from April 3 to April 18. A total of 6,05,052 students wrote the class 10th examination. Out of these 3,09,245 boys and 2,95,807 girls wrote the exams in Andhra Pradesh.
In a move aimed at taking attention off of marks, the BSEAP has decided not to announce any merit list. Last year the board did not release any rank list and it is expected that the board will follow the same pattern. Names and marks of toppers will not be revealed.
All students who enroll for AP SSC over the past two years were promoted to the next class with a 100 per cent pass rate. While there were no exams in 2020, a grace marks policy was observed and all students were promoted in 2021 despite exams. In 2022, BSEAP had maintained a result of over 90 per cent. The pass rate is predicted to decline this year.
Students who are dissatisfied with their AP SSC Result 2023 may request that their answer sheets be reevaluated. Soon after the declaration of the SSC results, the re-evaluation process will begin. They will have to submit an application form along with an essential fee. Students must apply for the re-evaluation within the specified time frames because it typically begins in June 2023. If the marks are changed or increased, a revised mark sheet will be handed over to students.
The AP SSC result will be declared in 30 minutes. A candidate who appeared for the examination must need a minimum of 35 marks in all subjects to pass the exam. Students who fail the examination will have a chance to sit in the compartment examination and apply for re-evaluation.
— Name
— Personal Details
— Exam dates, school name
— Total
— Percentage and Grade Calculation
— Pass/ Fail status
To pass AP SSC examination a student needs a minimum of 35 marks or a grade D or 33 per cent.
Students will be able to check their results at 11 am as soon as the board activates the link tbse.ap.gov.in. There are other links as well from where students can access their result bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, bseap.org, rtgs.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, and bieap.gov.in.
Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in or download the app
The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the results today at 11 am. This year over 6 lakh students appeared for the examination. Students can check their results from the official website of Board, bse.ap.gov.in. To check their scores, students needs their login credentials including the application number mentioned on their admit card to check their scores…read more
Students can also check their results via SMS. To do so, they have to type SSC, give space, their roll number, and send it to 55352. Alternatively, the SMS can also be sent to 56300. This facility will be activated only after the result is declared.
The BSEAP will be declaring the class 10 or SSC results today. The results will be announced by state education minister via a media briefing after which it will be available for students to check at the official website, bseap.gov.in. Nearly 6 lakh students will be checking their result today. As per the official notice, result will be out by 11 am.
A total of 6,64,152 students appeared for the AP class 10 exam this year. To check their AP SSC 2023 result, candidates will need their login credentials including the application number mentioned on their admit card to check their scores. The evaluation of the copies was done in just 8 days this time.
In case a student is unhappy with the board result, s/he can apply for reevaluation of their answer sheets. Students who have failed one or more topics may also apply for extra tests in addition to re-evaluation. The exact dates of the re-evaluation exam and compartments exams will be announced in due course of time.
In 2021, the overall pass percentage for AP SSC result was 94.88 per cent. Out of this, the pass percentage for boys was 93.68 per cent and for girls, it was 95.09 per cent. The AP SSC 2022 batch saw a drastic drop in the overall pass percentage, declining from 100 per cent in 2021 and 2020 to 64.02 per cent last year. The exams were in 2022 conducted after a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic.
AP SSC 2023: FAQs Answered
Where to check AP SSC Result 2023?
Results will be released on the official websites – examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in
Documents needed to check AP SSC Result 2023?
Students will be able to check their results by entering their login credentials — roll number and date of birth, as mentioned on the admit card.
When will AP SSC Result 2023 be released?
Results will be declared at 11 am today, May 6.
When will the AP SSC Result 2023 toppers list be released?
After the result is declared at 11 am today, the toppers list will be released soon after.
How many marks are required to pass the AP SSC Result 2023?
To pass the exam, students must score at least 35 per cent in each subject.
The official result website for AP SSC results- results.bse.ap.gov.in is currently unavailable due to heavy online traffic.