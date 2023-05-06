Manabadi AP SSC 10th Result 2023: Incentives to Schools With 100% Pass Percentage, Says Education Minister

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has announced the AP SSC or class 10 board exam results 2023 today, May 6. A total of 72.26% of students who took the exam have cleared it. As many as a total of 933 schools have got 100% pass results, while 38 schools have got 0% pass results this time.

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Result 2023 Declared LIVE

The govt will consider giving incentives to those schools that achieved 100% pass results, AP education minister Botsa Satyanarayana said in a press conference. The govt will also consider a helpline for children to motivate them, and will check the CBSE model and try to implement it, he added.

Students who appeared for the exam can check their marks at the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. A total of 6,64,152 students appeared for the AP class 10 exam this year. The pass percentage among girls is 75.38% while amog boys, it is 69.27%. Parvathipuram Manyam district recorded the highest pass percentage with 87.47% of students clearing the exam while Nandyal district has scored the least pass percentage with 60.39%.

The AP SSC board results can be accessed at result bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, bseap.org, rtgs.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, and bieap.gov.in. About 35,000 teachers participated in the spot evaluation and said that everything was completed properly. This time the SSC exams were evaluated from April 19 to 26, that is, for 8 days.

AP SSC 2023 Results: 5% increase in pass percentage compared to last year

The board recorded a 5% increase in pass percentage compared to 2022. In 2021 and 2020, the BSEAP recorded 100% pass percentage in SSC result as the exams were not held due to the Covid pandemic. Check the previous years’ pass percentages here:

2023 – 72.26%

2022 – 64.02%

2021 – 100%

2020 – 100%

2019 – 94.88%

2018 – 94.48%

2017 – 91.92%

2016 – 93.26%

As per the official notice, the supplementary exams will be held from June 2 to 10. The last date to apply and pay the fee is May 17. The last date to apply for a late fine of Rs 50 is May 22. Special classes will be held for failed students. The last date for the recounting / re-verification fee is May 13.

