Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2023: 993 AP Schools Records 100% Pass Percentage

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) today released the class 10th results. The overall pass rate this year is 72.26%, with girls once more outpacing boys. Boys in Andhra Pradesh’s class 10th obtained 69.27 percent of the possible points, while girls achieved at a rate of 75.38 percent. Students can view their results at bse.ap.gov.in, the Board’s official website.

In Andhra Pradesh, 38 schools received 0% pass scores this year, while 933 schools received 100% pass results. Parvathipuram Manyam tops the list of districts in the AP SSC results with a pass rate of 87.47%, and Nandyal has the lowest score. The AP SSC board has announced the date of the supplementary examination along with the results. The students will take supplementary exam starting on June 2 and ending on June 10, 2023.

For students with compartment, the Board of Secondary Education in Andhra Pradesh would set up special classes this year. The board will also provide failed students education through specialised coaching classes. Students who want to take the supplemental exam can begin registering. The registration period will end on May 17, 2023.

The AP SSC board will penalise candidates Rs 50 for showing up after this deadline. Till May 22, 2023, the final request for registration with a fine will be accessible. Till May 13, 2023, students who are dissatisfied with their grades may request revision or a recalculation of their grades. Students have time until May 13, 2023, to finish the payment process.

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana while addressing the conference said that schools with 100% pass rates will receive rewards. For students who are discouraged by their scores on tests, Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has established various helplines. To raise the quality and expand access to education in the state, the government would also look at the CBSE model of education.

Due to website traffic or server issues, students may use the following if they are unable to access the official website to verify their results: bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, bseap.org, rtgs.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, and bieap.gov.in. Incase of internet connection issues, students can check their results through SMS services as well. To do so, they have to type SSC, give space, their roll number, and send it to 55352 or 56300.

