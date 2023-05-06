Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2023: Supplementary Examination To Begin From June 2

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the results for class 10th. This year the overall pass percentage is 72.26% with girls again surpassing boys. Andhra Pradesh class 10th boys have scored 69.27 percent on the other hand, girls pass percentage is 75.38 percent. Students can check their results from the official website of Board, bse.ap.gov.in.

Along with the results, the AP SSC board has notified the date of supplementary examination. The supplementary examination for the students will be conducted from June 2 and conclude on June 10, 2023. This year, the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will organize special classes for the students with compartment. The board is also reluctant to impart education to failed students through special coaching classes.

Students who want to give supplementary examination can start registering themselves. The last date of registration is May 17, 2023. After this date, the AP SSC board will fine Rs 50 to the candidates. The last call for registration with fine will be available till May 22, 2023. Students who are not satisfied with their can ask for reverification or re- counting of their marks till May 13, 2023. Students have to complete the payment process till May 13, 2023.

Advertisement

Speaking in the press conference, Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana will review the results of Andhra Pradesh Class 10th. Further the minister announced to give incentives to those school achieved 100% pass results. This year, 933 schools in Andhra Pradesh have got 100% pass results and 38 schools have got 0% pass results. Among all the districts, Parvathipuram Manyam tops in the AP SSC results with pass percentage of 87.47% and the least scorer in the list of district is Nandyal.

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has also launched some helpline numbers for the students who are demotivated by their results. The government will also look for CBSE model of education to increase the value and make education more inclusive in the state. If students are unable to check their results because of traffic or server issues on the official website, they can use following websites:- bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, bseap.org, rtgs.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, and bieap.gov.in.

Advertisement

Incase of internet connection issues, students can check their results through SMS services as well. To do so, they have to type SSC, give space, their roll number, and send it to 55352 or 56300.

Read all the Latest Education News here