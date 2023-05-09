Manabadi TS Inter Results 2023 Released: Girls Outperform Boys Again, Check Top Performing Districts

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the Inter 1st and 2nd-year result 2023 today, May 9. The pass percentage for 1st year is 63.85 per cent which means out of the total 433082 students, 272208 students cleared the exams. In the case of the 2nd year, out of the total 3,80,920 students, 2,56,241 cleared exams with a pass percentage of 67.26 per cent.

In the TS Inter Result 2023, once again the girls have performed better than boys in both 1st and 2nd year intermediate results. In the 1st year girls’ pass percentage is 68.85 per cent, and the boys had a pass percentage of only 56.80 per cent. While in the 2nd year girls pass percentage is 73.46 per cent and the boys pass percentage is 60.66 per cent.

Girls had performed better than boys in both Telangana 11th and 12th last year as well. In TS Inter results 2021, as many as 55 per cent of girls had passed TS inter first year exam while only 42 per cent boys who took the exam could clear it. This is a common trend and for the past few years, girls have been getting better results than boys.

Candidates who have appeared for first and second-year exams can check their results on the official websites of TSBIE — tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresultstsnicin.

Telangana’s Medchal district has achieved the highest results in the first-year exams. Up to 75.27 per cent of students from Medchal who took first-year exams successfully passed them. Ranga Reddy district, at 72.82 per cent, stood second and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad at 72.6 per cent stood third.

In the second-year exams, Telangana’s Mulugu district was the top performer at 85.08 per cent. Kumuram Bheem Asifabad recorded 80.16 per cent and ranked second while Medchal with 72.27 per cent ranked third.

The first-year exams for TS Intermediate were administered by the board from March 15 to April 3, and the second-year exams were administered from March 16 to April 4. There were 9,48,158 students registered for the TS Intermediate Exams 2023 this year, including 4,33,082 first-year students and 3,80,920 second-year students from the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.

